Bears Trade Timeline for Quarterback Justin Fields Revealed

That the Chicago Bears will trade QB Justin Fields ahead of April’s NFL draft has long been a widespread assumption. However, the timeline on a deal got much clearer Friday.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated made an appearance on the February 23 edition of “ESPN 1000’s Kap and J.Hood,” during which he reported that the Bears may well have “the bones of a trade” in place at some point next week during the NFL Combine. The pre-draft event is scheduled from February 26 through March 4.

“I don’t think you necessarily need the premium to move Justin Fields before the start of free agency. The reason why is because if you do wait til the end of March or the beginning of April, whatever it is, there are going to be far fewer teams that have a quarterback opening,” Breer wrote. “I think that’s why, if you’re the Bears, there’s some urgency to get moving on this. Because … the best return is probably going to be available right now rather than three or four or five weeks from now.”

NFL Insiders Identify 3 Top Suitors for Bears QB Justin Fields

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and Field Yates compiled a list of potential trade offers for Fields on February 21. The three teams mentioned were the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders.

Aaron Schatz of ESPN authored a piece on Friday in which he made the case for Pittsburgh trading for Fields.

Fields did have a higher QBR than Kenny Pickett last season, 46.1 to 38.2, but that’s primarily because of his rushing ability. As a passer, Fields just hasn’t developed much in three years. His highlight plays are interspersed with too many run-of-the-mill failures, and he takes too many sacks. But the issue here is upside. Fields still has more upside than a lot of other young quarterbacks. If you could develop his passing, you would have a good NFL starter. And Fields’ scrambling ability would be particularly important behind a Pittsburgh line that ranked just 17th in pass block win rate (57.6%) in 2023.

Fields also recently followed several big-name players on the Falcons offense, per NBC Sports Chicago, while Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported on February 21 that the Raiders will explore a trade for Chicago’s starting quarterback.

Bears Likely to Bring Back Premium Asset for Justin Fields in Trade

In all of Yates’ trade pitches, Fields brings back at least a second-round pick to the Bears in trade.

His projected deal with the Steelers would include the No. 51 overall selection along with a fourth-rounder in this year’s draft. Yates projected the Falcons would send the No. 43 overall pick to Chicago straight up for Fields.

And finally, Yates expects a deal with the Raiders that would include a 2024 third-round selection plus wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

“While Renfrow is likely otherwise a cap casualty for Las Vegas, he posted 103 catches and 1,038 yards in 2021, and could help Chicago on offense,” Yates wrote. “The Bears’ leader in slot receiver snaps last season was Darnell Mooney, a soon-to-be free agent. As part of the deal, I’d suggest a renegotiated contract for Renfrow. Let’s say one year and up to $7 million with incentives (including $3 million guaranteed).”

Whatever the deal ends up to be, the good news for Bears fans and for Fields is that the details should become evident sooner than later as the combine approaches.