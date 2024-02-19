Bears Get Trade ‘Inquiries’ About Justin Fields From Multiple Teams

The Chicago Bears have not decided whether they will trade quarterback Justin Fields during the 2024 NFL offseason. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, though, they have gained some insight into his potential “trade value” after multiple teams expressed interest in the 2021 first-round pick earlier this month.

In his recent NFL takeaways article, Breer confirmed that the Bears have not “shopped” Fields in trade conversations up to this point in the offseason. He did, however, note that members of Chicago’s staff received “inquiries” from multiple teams at the Senior Bowl earlier in the month that helped the team learn more about his market value.

“Chicago staffers got inquiries from other teams on Fields in Mobile,” Breer wrote on February 19. “And while the Bears haven’t shopped Fields, those conversations did allow the team to start to gauge the 2021 first-rounder’s worth out there on the market.”

Breer also mentioned that the Bears will meet in the coming weeks to “finalize plans at quarterback” and expect to have “the plan in place” before the start of the 2024 NFL Combine, which begins in Indianapolis on February 26 and runs through March 4.

The combine has always made sense as a soft deadline for the Bears to decide whether they want to keep Fields or draft a rookie quarterback. They used last year’s showcase to lay the groundwork for their No. 1 pick trade with the Carolina Panthers. If they want to once again take advantage of most of the league being in the same city, it benefits them to know which way they want to take things before even arriving for the event.

What does that mean for Fields, though?

If Bears Trade Justin Fields, Breer Expects it ‘Soon’

The Bears could wind up keeping Fields. He is under contract for at least one more season before the team must decide whether to extend him. He has received public shows of support from his teammates — such as star wide receiver DJ Moore — and team president Kevin Warren. According to a previous Breer report, head coach Matt Eberflus even defended Fields during the team’s offensive coordinator interviews.

The consensus around the NFL, though, is that Bears general manager Ryan Poles will trade Fields and use the No. 1 overall pick to draft a new franchise quarterback, likely USC’s Caleb Williams. So, if Fields does get moved, when could it realistically happen?

By most estimations, soon.

Like many, Breer looked back at how the Bears handled their 2023 offseason dealings for clues about when they might put things into motion for 2024. They traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers on March 10, less than a week before the start of NFL free agency but not long after having the opportunity to speak with other GMs at the combine.

The timing figures to be the same again in 2024, even though they could be looking to trade a veteran quarterback instead of a top pick. Fields could be one of the best non-rookie options available for teams with quarterback needs this offseason, but teams could get nervous and sign someone else if the Bears take too long to make a deal.

“More teams have a quarterback need now than will be the case a month from now, so it makes sense — again, if you’re going to trade Fields — to do it soon,” Breer wrote.

Steelers Not Expected to be Among Suitors for Fields

The Bears could have multiple teams vying for Fields if they put him on the trade block. The Atlanta Falcons are one of the most discussed options, but most teams in need of a quarterback without a top-three pick — Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle — could reasonably have interest in developing an elite athlete who has shown potential as a passer.

One team that appears to be out of the running, though, is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote on February 17 that the Steelers are “committed” to Kenny Pickett for the 2024 season and are not interested in bringing in any veteran quarterback who is still looking to be a starter in the league.

“That would include Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins, and probably even Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers,” Dulac wrote. “They are committed to giving Pickett a third season to see if he is the guy to do more than just win a playoff game — something they haven’t done in a franchise-record seven years.”