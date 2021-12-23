Bears Insider Drops Revealing Info on Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn Trades

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn is second in the NFL with 16.0 sacks heading into Week 16, and he’s a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year. He’s also a potential trade chip for a team that could hit the reset button in 2022 — and so is superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack.

The Bears signed Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract in 2020, and after a disappointing two-sack season last year, it looked like it could be one of the worst free agent signings in NFL history.

This year has been a different story, however. In addition to the 16 sacks, Quinn has three forced fumbles, 21 hurries, 16 tackles for loss, two QB hits and 38 total pressures in 13 games — and one Bears insider thinks his rebirth this year could make him attractive to other teams who may be in need of a pass rusher in 2022. Mack is another name to keep an eye on.

Quinn Could Be Potentially Attractive Trade Chip for Bears

Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune wrote on December 22 that it wouldn’t surprise him if the Bears shopped either Quinn or Mack in 2022. The Bears will have $44,160,664 of available cap space with Mack and Quinn both on the roster next year, but removing one of their hefty contracts could really help Chicago bring in some talent at offensive line to protect quarterback Justin Fields.

Here’s what Biggs had to say about it:

If the Bears are in a full rebuild during the offseason, I’m not sure they will want to pay two pass rushers over age 30. Quinn does not have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract, but his base salary for 2022 is $12.8 million, and he has a $100,000 workout bonus, which would mean the Bears would need to move a super-hefty contract. In other words, they might not get a premium draft pick in return. Keep an eye on Khalil Mack and Quinn and wait to see if something happens to the front office and what moves the Bears make. There will be some clues in February and early March.

Biggs Isn’t the Only One Thinking This Way

Adam Hoge of NBC Sports also thinks a Mack trade is something that is absolutely on the table for the Bears should they decide a complete rebuild is necessary in 2022.

“A reset button must be pushed, either by the current GM or the next one, and don’t be surprised if Mack is part of that reset. When the Bears gave him a massive six-year, $141 million extension in 2018, they knew his production and reliability would probably not be the same in the back half of the contract. Mack is still a very good player when healthy,” Hoge wrote in November.

Mack will be coming off foot surgery in 2022, while Quinn has had a career resurgence of sorts, so Quinn might actually be the more attractive trade piece right now if you’re Chicago. It’s a while off, but the Bears are expected to hire a new head coach and potentially a new general manager. Change is undoubtedly coming — it’s just a question of how much.

