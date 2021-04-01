Bears Potential Target at QB Reveals Link to Andy Dalton

The talk of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask heading to the Chicago Bears just gained a good deal of momentum. When doing interviews on his Pro Day Wednesday, the 23-year-old quarterback revealed something Bears fans and analysts couldn’t help but pounce on: He has been working out at the same California facility as certain veteran quarterbacks, listing Andy Dalton among them.

“I’ve been out in California for roughly two, three and a half months working with 3DQB,” Trask told Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron. “They work with a lot of older guys like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Andy Dalton, guys like that. They take that knowledge from them and are able to apply it to our games, give us little nuggets for us to hold onto as we prepare to take this next step.”

Florida QB Kyle Trask said he has been working with 3DQB out in California. Other QBs who have worked with 3DQB include Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and … Andy Dalton. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) March 31, 2021

Trask Gaining Momentum as Option for Bears in 2021 Draft

It should also be noted that while Trask said he had spoken with the majority of NFL teams, he didn’t mention or single out the Bears specifically. But with the top quarterbacks in the draft this year all likely to be taken in the top 10, Trask is a very realistic option for a Bears team in desperate need at the position. Multiple mock drafts have linked the former Florida quarterback to the Windy City, including USA Today’s Draft Wire and ESPN’s Todd McShay, who has the Bears taking Trask in the second round with the 52nd overall pick.

For his part, the young signal-caller is aware that he’s not the fastest quarterback available in the draft (he ran a 5.1 40-yard dash at his Pro Day), but he also displayed improved mobility in the pocket, and he looked good in his throwing drills.

“Just from people I’ve talked to, the perception is someone who’s not very mobile or can’t move around in the pocket,” Trask said, per NBC Sports. “That was one of the main things I wanted to focus on out here, show my burst out of the pocket, my intricate pocket movements that can really help my game.”

Kyle Trask Draft Profile: Second-Tier QB More Experienced Than Mitch Trubisky

Trask has started 12 games in each of the last two seasons with the Gators, tossing 68 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in that span. He’s not as mobile as the last quarterback the Bears drafted in Mitchell Trubisky, but he’s certainly more experienced and more accurate.

Here’s what draft expert Jordan Reid of The Draft Network had to say about Trask as a prospect:

A decisive and quick operator, he’s a highly intelligent thrower that often attacks with a plan. He has thorough knowledge and smarts to attack all three levels of the field, as he’s experienced reads in many different manners. A “grip it and rip it” thrower of quick game concepts on the perimeter, he’s at his best when on schedule and able to take advantage of leverage throws. Trask’s biggest challenges come the further down the field and when forced to play outside of the normal structure of the offense. A slew-footed operator, he doesn’t have the athleticism necessary to consistently make off-script plays. An often-used option on designed QB runs, his big frame is an asset on runs during short conversion situations. Trask’s lower half may need to be reconstructed as it is the root of why most of his passes die in the deeper portions of the field. Similar to his surroundings in college, in order to reach/see his full potential, he will need to have an adequate play-caller, protection, and playmakers around him.

What the Bears do at the quarterback position in this year’s draft remains to be seen, but general manager Ryan Pace is notorious for keeping his cards hidden and close. The Bears did have a scout present at Florida’s pro day, but that doesn’t make Trask a lock by any means. Still, the young quarterback name-dropping Dalton was bound to raise a few eyebrows, even if it’s ultimately all smoke. We’ll find out soon enough.

Chicago Bears area scout Sam Summerville was at the Florida Gators pro day today, per source. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 31, 2021

