Key Details Emerge on Injuries to Teven Jenkins & Larry Borom

Chicago Bears veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters just offered more injury information in less than nine minutes than head coach Matt Nagy has offered in the last month.

When speaking to the media on October 26, Peters was honest and forthcoming about the injuries to the team’s offensive line, as well as the slow start that resulted from him getting signed off the street in August.

The 39-year-old o-lineman admitted that he wasn’t in the best shape over the first three weeks of the season, and says it also took him a bit to get used to playing with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

“I’ll definitely say I’m on a better page with him when he’s dropping back on certain dropbacks,” Peters said about Fields. “When we first started, I was kind of not in sync with him, but now it’s definitely better. We’ve just got to block for him longer. Whatever we’ve got to do, we’ve got a young guy, block for him, if it’s five seconds, six seconds. That way he can make a play.”

One way to help Fields? An improved offensive line — but according to Peters, help is on the way soon.

Bears Should Be Getting Rookie OL Larry Borom Back This Week

Rookie OL Larry Borom suffered a high ankle sprain in mid-September, and he has been on injured reserve ever since. The 2021 fifth-round pick out of Missouri played in Chicago’s season opener, and when speaking about Borom and his fellow rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, Peters revealed Borom should be back this week.

“They’re asking questions all the time, and I help them out,” Peters said about Jenkins and Borom before adding this little nugget: “Just today Larry asked me, because he’s going to be back this week, to help him.”

Nagy and the Bears have become known for being notoriously tight-lipped about injuries, so Peters’ admission that Borom would return to practice this week was news to everyone. The Bears head coach had just spoken to the press via Zoom the day before and had made no mention of Borom’s return.

Peters also offered up an unsolicited update on rookie tackle Jenkins.

Jenkins Should Return This Season, Peters Says

Peters had no shortage of compliments for both Borom and Jenkins, the latter of whom had back surgery in August. There were legitimate questions about whether or not the team’s second-round pick would see the field at all during his rookie campaign, but it appears he has a decent chance.

“Teven, I think he’s coming around in a couple more weeks. You know, slow progression with him. So I help both of those guys in the meeting room and on the field,” Peters revealed.

It’s a bit of a contrast from what Nagy said when asked about Jenkins’ possible return just last week.

“It’s no change with him,” Nagy said about Jenkins, via NBC Sports.

Peters being so upfront and honest about the team’s injury situation was a breath of fresh air, and it was also a damning comment on a head coach who can’t seem to be straight with the media when asked simple questions.

The good news for the Bears, of course, is that Borom’s return can only help an injury-plagued o-line, and if they can also get Jenkins on the field yet this season, all the better.

