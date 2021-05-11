Bears Rookie Reveals He Trained With Justin Fields Before Draft

Larry Borom may already be ahead of the curve. The rookie offensive lineman was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round (151st overall) out of Missouri, and in his first interview with his new team, he revealed he had already met and had been working out with new quarterback Justin Fields.

Borom met Fields this past spring in California while training at Proactive Sports Performance, and the two got to know each other. In his first interview as a Chicago Bear, Borom shared details of training sessions with Fields, his thoughts about his new quarterback and what his future may hold in the Windy City.

Borom on Fields: ‘He’s Going to Do Extra’

“As a person, he’s a real friendly, goofy guy,” Borom said about his new quarterback, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s caring, he’s helpful, he’s looking to help people any chance he can.”

The Bears’ new o-lineman also couldn’t help but notice Fields’ work ethic when training together:

“He’s a hard worker,” Borom added. “He’s going to do extra. He’s not the guy that is going to be trying to rush out of the room. He’s going to do a lot more than everyone else. Training with those people really pushes you to be your best. You can’t slack or fall behind, you have people that are all competing for the same thing at the end of the day. Being out there, it taught me to compete even harder, or harder than I was doing. So I put in the extra effort.”

Fields has also been putting in work with new Bears wideout Marquise Goodwin, so it seems as though the rookie quarterback is already getting to know his new teammates.

Borom’s Position on O-Line is Yet Unknown

The 6’4″, 322-pound Borom played in 33 total games at Missouri, starting 19. Sixteen of those starts came at right tackle, two came at left guard and one was at left tackle, so he has experience at multiple positions, which the Bears like.

Borom played at right tackle his senior year, and he gave up two hurries, a quarterback hit and one sack in 324 pass snaps, earning a solid grade of 87.0 from Pro Football Focus for the 2020 season. He allowed just two sacks in 745 pass blocking snaps at Missouri, and should be an intriguing depth piece for Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo. Whether he remains at tackle or whether the Bears try to move him around remains to be seen, but it does appear he has a slight preference.

“I still like playing tackle,” Borom said. “I know I’ve seen things talking about moving me to guard. But I still feel that I can dominate at tackle and that’s what I’m coming into the organization trying to work as that swingman and get in any way I can and to eventually take that role.”

In reference to what he brings to the table regardless of position, Borom said this: “As a player, I’m a mean, physical, dominant big person that’s going to displace people off the line of scrimmage. I play with that demeanor and that chip on my shoulder that I’ve had since I was younger, and I’m never going to lose that.”

