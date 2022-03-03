Potential Bears Cap Casualty Sends Message: ‘Can’t Wait to Snap on Everybody’

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is entering his 11th season in the league, and he wants everyone to know he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Trevathan, who turns 32 on March 24, inked a signed a three-year extension in 2020 worth $21.75, and it’s a distinct possibility the Bears choose to part ways with him this summer instead of honoring the third and final year of his contract. In 2022, he has a base salary of $2.5 million, along with a cap hit of $5,719,485 and a dead cap hit of $8.925 million, according to Spotrac.

Sports Illustrated and The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain are among those who have selected Trevathan as a likely cap casualty. Fishbain noted Trevathan will presumably be a post-June 1 cut, as the team will save $3.288 million that way. If Bears were to cut him before that date, they would have to eat that money, but if Trevathan is released after June 1, they’ll see that sum added to their cap.

It’s unclear as of now what new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus decide to do, but regardless, Trevathan has a message for anyone who no longer believes he has what it takes.

Trevathan: ‘Can’t Wait to Snap on Everybody Next Year’

In his Instagram story on February 26, Trevathan revealed the following message, which Heavy also captured via screenshot:

“I been working, can’t wait to snap on everybody next year. Don’t come back to this side. If you know me, you know I live for this s*** … Let’s get it.”

Instagram stories automatically delete after a limited time, but analyst Daniel Greenberg also saw Trevathan’s message:

Trevathan has been a solid defensive leader for the Bears over his six seasons with the team, netting 459 total tackles (19 for loss), 16 quarterback hits, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and 7.0 sacks. He has had trouble staying on the field in recent seasons, however, playing in just 30 out of 49 regular season games the past three years.

The veteran linebacker has seen his play decline in recent years, as well, but he doesn’t think his age has been a factor.

“I’m not thinking about the age situation,” Trevathan said back in August of 2021. “I feel great. I like when people don’t think that I can do something. It motivates me more.”

Trevathan’s Lack of Recent Production Is Glaring

Trevathan is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he received the worst grades of his career from Pro Football Focus. He earned an overall defensive grade of 44.1 in 2020, which ranked 154th out of 202 linebackers.

The mark of 44.1 was the worst of his career, and he followed it up with an overall grade of 45.1 in 2021, the second-worst he has ever received. He has also been a liability in the passing game, earning a 46.4 coverage grade in 2020 and a meager 37.2 mark last season.

As Fishbain said, the Bears would only benefit fiscally by letting Trevathan go after June 1, so that’s the date to keep an eye on where he’s concerned. Another thing to watch? Whether Chicago adds an inside linebacker in the draft or through free agency. If that happens, Trevathan’s days in the Windy City are very likely numbered.

