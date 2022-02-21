Bears Named Top Destination for 2x All-Pro Defender in Free Agency

With the 2021 NFL season officially in the books, the newest crop of free agents are about to take center stage, and the Chicago Bears are one of many teams with multiple glaring positional issues that have to be addressed.

Wide receiver and offensive line are at the top of Chicago’s needs on offense, while cornerback and safety are two defensive positions in need of significant improvement.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Bears are a logical landing spot for two-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs. “The Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Chicago Bears make sense for Mathieu as potential destinations,” Wilson wrote on February 18.

Considering new Bears general manager Ryan Poles was with the Chiefs since 2009 prior to coming to Chicago, there’s a connection to Mathieu, but would the veteran safety be worth pursuing considering Chicago’s other needs?

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Mathieu is Projected to Sign New Contract for Over $16 Million a Year

Mathieu is coming off a three-year, $42 million contract with Kansas City ($26.8 million guaranteed), and PFF has him projected to ink a three-year deal worth $48.75 million this offseason (that’s $16.25 million per year and $30.75 million total guaranteed). Per Over the Cap, the Bears currently have just over $26 million in available cap space.

That number, of course, will change in the coming months — but considering the team needs to protect franchise quarterback Justin Fields above all else — do the Bears really want to spend that kind of cash on the defensive side of the ball?

Probably not, but if they do, Mathieu would be a solid investment, and the thought of pairing him alongside another All-Pro in Eddie Jackson is an intriguing one.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Mathieu Likely to Remain in Kansas City

Mathieu turns 30 in May, and he’s coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl campaign. The veteran safety allowed opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of 91.4 in 2021, and he’s versatile in the secondary, playing more than 600 snaps in deep, box and slot alignments since the 2019 season. Mathieu had 76 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, six pass defenses and a defensive score last year, and his reliability has been invaluable in recent years.

He has played in 15 or more games since the 2017 season, and he’s an excellent leader who could challenge Jackson to up his level of play if he were to land in the Windy City. Trouble is, the Bears need o-linemen and receivers more, and Mathieu has recently going on record saying he’d like to return to Kansas City.

“Obviously, the hope and the dream is to continue to be a Kansas City Chief,” Mathieu said about his future on the NFL Network on February 10. “We created so much history the last couple of years … I want to be in Kansas City, and I think everybody knows that.”

Never say never, but despite the Poles connection, Mathieu will likely stay in Kansas City or sign with Baltimore.

READ NEXT: Bears Sign Former Packers Specialist Amid Free Agency Questions