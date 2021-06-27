Bears Free Agents Bringing ‘Juice,’ Putting Heat on Anthony Miller

The word of the day is “juice.” Or maybe that’s just the Chicago Bears‘ buzzword of choice this offseason. It’s a word veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan used to describe the vibe around Halas Hall during veteran minicamp, and it’s a word that seems to keep popping up.

“Everybody’s in the right position each play. You can feel the energy. You can feel the juice. You can feel the swag coming back. That’s what I’m big on — having that swag and that attitude out there. Celebrate when you make your plays. Have fun. And hold guys accountable. I think that’s a big difference this year, is holding guys most accountable,” Trevathan said on June 16.

Another big difference? The addition of speedy wide receivers like Dazz Newsome, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd. Apparently, they’re bringing the juice in a big way, too.

Marquise Goodwin & Damiere Byrd Bringing the ‘Juice’

Bears top wide receiver Allen Robinson is also throwing the ‘J’ word around to describe two of the team’s newest additions on offense.

“Those are guys that obviously bring a lot of juice to the room when it comes to sheer playmaking ability,” Robinson said about Goodwin and Byrd specifically.

“You’ve seen those guys on other teams make big plays, stretch the field. At the same time, those guys are competitors. They come out to work each and every day and that’s what you want to bring to your room. Not only do they have their personal skillset, but at the same time they have very good mentalities coming into our room, which I think will help us all year,” he added.

A-Rob is right — speedy wideouts like Byrd and Goodwin will open things up for this Bears offense. If Byrd and/or Goodwin can become legitimate deep threats or problems on slants, it will create more opportunities for Robinson along with tight ends Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham. The veteran wideouts will also push slot receiver Anthony Miller, whose job is nowhere near secure anymore.

Addition of Byrd & Goodwin Could Be Good for Miller

Perhaps the addition of two speedy vets will push Miller in a good way. The fourth-year wideout is in the final year of his contract, and with Robinson and Darnell Mooney the top two receivers on the team, Miller will have to fight for a spot on the depth chart with Goodwin and Byrd in the mix, the latter of whom head coach Matt Nagy just finished gushing about during veteran minicamp:

“With Damiere, I think it’s pretty evident off the season that he had the last few years and last year being in New England, what he brings is a nice element of speed and playmaking ability with the ball in his hands,” Nagy said on June 17. “He’s really a student of the game. He’s able to come in here and digest different positions. And not make mistakes or make the same mistake twice. That’s a credit to him. He’s new to this offense. He’s very eager and he’s attentive in meetings and you can see it on the field. I’m looking forward to seeing what he’s going to do.”

Byrd had career-highs in catches (47) and yards (604) last year with the New England Patriots, and at 28 years of age, could be hitting his stride at just the right time for the Bears.

Goodwin, who just finished an unsuccessful bid to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in the long jump, has also gone viral making plays with both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields, so he’ll be one to watch in training camp and beyond. He opted out last year due to concerns about the pandemic, but in his most recent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, he caught 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns, so he’s capable of being a solid contributor.

How the two talented and athletic additions affect Miller will be another fascinating thing to watch over the next few months. Stay tuned.

