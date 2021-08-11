Matt Nagy, Ex-QB Mitch Trubisky Have Strong Words About Time Together

The Mitch Trubisky-Matt Nagy era is over for the Chicago Bears after three seasons, and based on recent comments made by both men, that’s a very good thing.

The Bears drafted Trubisky second overall in 2017, and they hired Nagy the following year to help develop the young quarterback. A promising 2018 season aside (he completed 66.6% of his passes for a career-high 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also rushing for 421 yards and three scores that year), that didn’t happen.

The current Bears head coach and his former QB didn’t get results on the field after the 2018 season, and according to Trubisky, their relationship began to deteriorate over time after that.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Trubisky: ‘It Wasn’t a Surprise’ Bears Let Me Walk

In an August 10 interview with the media, Trubisky revealed that he was initially thinking he might land with a team on which he could compete for a starting role after the Bears chose not to re-sign him. “At first, I wanted to go to a spot where I would get to compete for a starting position, but the right situation didn’t come up and the opportunity wasn’t there,” Trubisky said.

His market wasn’t that good, however, and he was relegated to backup opportunities.

“I looked at the next best thing, where I could continue to develop and continue to progress and become a better player and a person and fell into this organization, and I loved it ever since coming to Buffalo. It’s just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here, and they care about how you’re progressing as a person, as a player. It was an interesting process, but I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be right now, and I’m enjoying being here.”

Trubisky also noted he could see things starting to unravel toward the end of his tenure with the team.

“I kind of saw it coming, just the way I was progressing. Year 2 was really good and then Year 3 and 4, not as good,” Trubisky said. “I was dealing with some injuries and some other things going on there, but like I said, it was disappointing but it wasn’t a surprise. Throughout the process, you can kind of see that they were just continuously believing in me less and less, and that’s just kind of how that process went.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Nagy Says He’s ‘As Calm As I’ve Ever Been’

For his part, Nagy also had some telling words when speaking to the media recently. The Bears coach noted that he’s feeling as chill as he’s ever felt heading into this season.

“It’s authentic. It’s very authentic,” Nagy said about his team’s chemistry on August 11. “The energy is real. The trust is real. And the calmness is real, from all of us. I’ve been as calm as I’ve ever been in my life. I’m just telling ya. It’s a good feeling. I appreciate these players. I appreciate these coaches. And I tell our guys, don’t peak too soon, but we’re excited.”

With veteran Andy Dalton, rookie Justin Fields and third-stringer Nick Foles filling out his QBs room, Nagy is clearly feeling far better with his current group of signal callers than he did in recent years when Trubisky was leading the team.

It’s hard to believe just how much the Bears may have upgraded their QB room in one offseason, but here we are — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) August 8, 2021

I think it’s safe to say that Nagy feels the best he ever has about the current state of the #Bears QB room. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) August 11, 2021

READ NEXT: Bears Showing Interest in Controversial Ex-Raiders DE: Report