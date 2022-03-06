Matt Nagy’s Bears-Themed Mansion Goes Viral: LOOK

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy put his six-bedroom, six-bath 9,400-square-foot mansion in Lake Bluff, Illinois on the market, and it certainly got the attention of Bears fans and Twitter users everywhere.

Nagy, who was hired as the team’s head coach in 2018, paid $2.75 million for the property at 570 Lansdowne Lane in 2018, according to the Chicago Tribune. The mansion is set on over two acres and was listed for over $6 million on March 5.

Oddly enough, the property was later listed as temporarily off the market effective at 10:29 Eastern time on March 5.

The home has numerous perks and amenities, many of which might make it the ultimate Airbnb rental for Bears fans — but alas, Nagy seems to be selling the property instead — if and when it goes back on the market, that is.

Nagy’s Illinois Residence Features Numerous Bears-Themed Rooms

In addition to views of Lake Michigan, the property features an outdoor grill area and fire pit, a movie theater complete with bear-themed posters on the walls, a home gym, a navy and orange basketball court with an ‘N’ painted at the free throw line and a set of orange lockers the former Chicago coach had installed.

Nagy also had his walls decorated with framed jerseys, including one from former quarterback Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith and legendary Bears founder George Halas. There’s even a Bears-themed bathroom.

The home also features something quintessentially Nagy: a wall completely covered in the former head coach’s playcalling sheets that became well-known when he was in quarantine during the 2020 NFL draft.

Remember Matt Nagy’s wall of play sheets from the draft? @adamjahns talked to the Bears head coach about his poker room decor https://t.co/1cTFlPnqrF — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 28, 2020

Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire captured several of the images before the property was temporarily taken off the market, and it’s really something to behold:

Matt Nagy really went all in with this $6 million house he's now selling. 1. His playsheet wall is still up. 2. He installed orange lockers. 3. He has a custom Bears basketball court with an "N" at the free-throw line. And this is just one level too. https://t.co/Pnnc454boe pic.twitter.com/8OsZDBQiH2 — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) March 5, 2022

Parker Molloy also captured images of Nagy’s Bear-themed movie theater:

It’s the movies-with-Bears-in-the-title posters in the movie room that really bring it all together pic.twitter.com/Q4VrrNyM1l — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 6, 2022

Twitter, of course, had lots to say about it:

If I were writing a parody of what Matt Nagy's house was like, I couldn't do better than reality. https://t.co/pLALxN9jUW — alexquigley (@alexquigley) March 6, 2022

Many couldn’t resist taking jabs at the playcalling sheets still on the wall:

The person that buys the house is gonna see 100 play sheets that just have come back routes and wildcat plays 💀 — Andrew (@Gucci_Gotch) March 5, 2022

House is really worth $7 Mill but all of Nagy's bad play call sheets (pic one) bring the value down.😉 https://t.co/ze7mOFtvu0 — Matt Trusk (@the_welcomematt) March 6, 2022

Others thought the ‘N’ at the free throw line was a bit much:

The "N" is a bit much — GLJackson81 (@GlJackson81) March 5, 2022

While some Bears fans just appreciated the coolness of it all:

I’m not going to lie… I love it 🤣 — matt newton (@mattnewts) March 5, 2022

Nagy Is Headed Back to Kansas City

After getting fired on January 10 along with former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, Nagy was hired by the Chiefs to be their new quarterbacks coach and senior assistant. He’ll reunite with Andy Reid, who he has worked with his entire career other than during his four-year stint in Chicago.

Nagy went 34-31 as head coach of the Bears, and he was 0-2 in the postseason. The Bears finished 8-9 in 2017, third in the NFC North.

“To the Chicago Bears organization – It was an honor to serve as your Head Coach over the past four seasons,” Nagy said after he was fired in a statement released by the team. “I want to thanks Ted Phillips, George H. McCaskey and Mrs. Virginia McCaskey for the opportunity to lead of the game’s most storied franchises. It’s four years I’ll always remember.”

“To the Players, Coaches and Support Staff – Thank you for your hard work and daily dedication,” Nagy added. “I will forever be grateful for the fight and determination you showed each week. Every day I tried my very best to honor the commitment you showed to the game and the organization. We’ve all built great relationships that will last a lifetime. I was proud to be your coach and wish you nothing but success in the future.”

