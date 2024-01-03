Bears Bring in Former Pro Bowl Specialist for Roster Workout

The Chicago Bears made a small bit of NFL transaction news to start Week 18, bringing in former Pro Bowl long snapper Matt Overton for an audition.

According to the NFL’s official transaction wire for January 2, the Bears hosted Overton — who played his first season in 2007 and made the Pro Bowl in 2013 — for a workout on Tuesday heading into the final week of the 2023 regular season.

Overton, 38, has been the essence of a journeyman throughout his long professional football career, spending time with seven different NFL teams over the past 16 years. He has also played for the National Indoor Football League and the now-defunct UFL. As to why the Bears have taken an interest in him, though, it remains unclear.

The Bears signed Patrick Scales to a one-year contract extension during the 2023 offseason and, if they choose not to bring him back for 2024, could need a new long snapper for next season. Replacing Scales with Overton — who could not find a team to employ him in 2023 — does not jive with Chicago’s overall rebuilding plan, though.

Scales may be dealing with an injury that the Bears have not yet disclosed and Chicago is seeking a one-game replacement for their final game against Green Bay. At this point, though, that is pure speculation in an attempt to figure out why the Bears would have an interest in working out a 38-year-old long snapper.

The Bears release their first injury report for Week 18 on Wednesday, January 3. If Scales’ name appears on the list, Overton’s workout would start making more sense.

Will Trenton Gill Remain Bears’ Punter for 2024?

The Bears could wind up exploring a change at the long snapper position during the 2024 offseason, but they may also explore other options at the punter spot, too.

Trenton Gill, Chicago’s current punter, has been a bit of a mixed bag throughout his first two seasons. He looked better than expected as a rookie with a few kinks to work out heading into his sophomore season, but he hasn’t exactly improved in 2023.

Through 16 games, Gill has the same number of punts pinned inside the 20-yard line (19) as he did during his rookie season, a total that ranks third-worst among 30 punters who have attempted at least 46 punts this season. He also has the worst average net yards per punt attempt (37.9), sitting in last place by more than a full yard.

No doubt, there have been a few fine moments for Gill along the way in 2023, such as when he pinned the Minnesota Vikings at their own 5-yard line with a 48-yard punt in mid-October. He also has the advantage of being on a rookie contract that ties him to the team through the 2025 season. Nevertheless, don’t be surprised if there is Bears news this offseason about them kicking the tires on more consistent punters.

Bears Have Cairo Santos Locked Up Through 2027

On the bright side, the Bears made a proactive move to secure the most important specialist position on their roster back in December when they signed placekicker Cairo Santos to a four-year, $16 million extension that runs through the 2027 season. It was slightly unexpected Bears news, but certainly welcome among the fan base.

The 32-year-old Santos has made 32 of his 35 field-goal attempts this season, including a 6-of-7 clipping on kicks from at least 50 yards out. He is also one of just nine kickers who has booted through at least 30 field goals on the year heading into Week 18. While there are more prolific kickers in the league, Santos has been exceptionally consistent.