Bears Interested in Explosive WR With Local Ties: Report

Like most teams this time of year, the Chicago Bears have the upcoming draft on their minds. With the 2021 NFL Draft kicking off April 29, the Bears have been busy looking at late-round talent on the offensive side of the ball. Per Daniel Greenberg of Fansided and ChiSportsUpdates, the Bears have recently met with Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.

The Chicago Bears have talked to draft prospect Josh Imatorbhebhe, per source. Imatorbhebhe played at the University of Illinois and is 6-foot-2. He had 9 touchdowns in 2019 and 3 touchdowns in 2020. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 22, 2021

A former transfer from USC, the 6-2, 220-pound wideout spent the last two seasons with the Fighting Illini. He played in 17 games for Illinois, catching 55 passes for 931 yards (that’s 16.9 yards per reception) and 12 touchdowns, so fans of the local college team in Champaign already know Imatorbhebhe well. He is a strong “x” receiver and seems to possess a solid work ethic, a promising skill set and a good deal of upside.

Imatorbhebhe Has Compared Himself to DK Metcalf

It’s common for young wideouts entering the league to be asked which corners they’d most like to face. The 22-year-old, who is originally from Suwanee, Georgia, had a rather unconventional — and humble — response when he was asked that very question in an interview with The Spun:

“I definitely have to earn my respect, so I don’t want to call guys out before I get drafted. But I’d be happy to go against any top corner,” Imatorbhebhe said. “When you get in the league, you need to work your way up – it’s a process. Some people are lucky enough to experience stardom in their rookie year. Most people go through a building process though. I just want to have my head down and grind so I can get to where I want to be.”

When asked which receivers playing in the NFL he saw himself in, Imatorbhebhe had a few specific names in mind:

“I feel like I’m similar enough to DK Metcalf or AJ Brown, guys that are big, explosive and play tough. In terms of route-running and technique, I try to study how Amari Cooper does his releases and gets in and out of his breaks. And there’s also Julio Jones, who I feel like encompasses everything a wide receiver should have.”

Josh Imatorbhebhe: Draft Network Profile

The Draft Network had this to say about the talented young Illinois wide receiver:

One of the most impressive pure athletes at the wide receiver position to enter this year’s draft class. … A former 4-star prospect, Imatorbhebhe offers size, ball skills, and explosiveness on the perimeter. There’s plenty of room for added development with his route-running, but the raw athletic profile and skill set of Imatorbhebhe will make him an enticing investment opportunity in this year’s draft. Production and playing experience will temper his status as a prospect, but nevertheless, this is exactly the kind of player you’ll gladly take an early Day 3 flyer on in the hopes that you can develop him.

Whether the Bears manage to miraculously keep Allen Robinson around another year or not, Imatorbhebhe seems like he may be worth taking a risk on in the later rounds of the draft this year. We’ll see if the Bears are still looking his way come late April or, more likely, early May.

