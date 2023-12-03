New Option at QB Emerges in Draft as Potential ‘Savior’ for Bears

The Chicago Bears are likely going to have two very high draft picks in the first round next year, including the No. 1 overall pick, courtesy of the Carolina Panthers. Could the team surprise the football world by selecting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with one of those two picks?

With just five games remaining in Chicago’s regular season, it would be a surprise if the team did not move on from current starter Justin Fields. Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune believes pursuing McCarthy is a possibility the team is considering.

As Biggs notes, McCarthy hails from LaGrange Park, Illinois, and it would be quite the story if he wound up getting drafted by the local team.

“Imagine if a local kid — McCarthy was a five-star recruit at Nazareth before finishing his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — was drafted to be the savior for the local franchise,” Biggs wrote on December 1.

What Would the Bears Be Getting in QB J.J. McCarthy?

WHAT A THROW by JJ McCarthy#GoBlue 14-3 in 2nd pic.twitter.com/osce5ZfILz — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) November 25, 2023

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound McCarthy isn’t very big for a quarterback (Fields was listed as 6’3″ and 227-pounds when he entered the league), but he is incredibly accurate, and has shown improvements every year while with the Wolverines.

McCarthy’s first touchdown pass at Michigan came when he was a freshman and hadn’t yet been a starter. He went into the game in the fourth quarter in relief of former starter Cade McNamara and promptly threw a 69-yard touchdown. It was a play that was indicative of everything he does well. You can check it out below.

7 Days till U〽️ Football is BACK!!! No. 7 on our list is JJ McCarthy with a 69-yd TD BOMB to Daylen Baldwin pic.twitter.com/GQDDpRk0Hg — MaizeandGoBlue (@maizeandgoblue) August 27, 2022

McCarthy played minimally as a rookie, completing 34-of-59 passing attempts for 519 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He took over the starting role as a sophomore in 2022 and completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,719 yards, 22 touchdowns and five picks.

This season, McCarthy has completed 74.3% of his passing attempts for 2,483 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also played well against some very tough defenses.

Against Ohio State and Iowa, two of the top five scoring defenses in the nation, McCarthy went 38-50 (77% completion percentage) for 295 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions. His ability to play mistake-free ball in big games has been huge for Michigan.

His numbers are also less gaudy than other top QBs in the draft such as USC’s Caleb Williams (68.6 completion percentage, 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions this season) or North Carolina standout Drake Maye (63.3% completion percentage, 3,608 yards, 24 TDs, and nine interceptions). A primary reason for that, though, is that Michigan has predominantly featured a running game behind Blake Corum over the last few seasons.

NFL Scouts Are High on J.J. McCarthy, Per Brad Biggs

Postgame moment: JJ McCarthy started going over improvements he wants to make after Michigan beat Iowa. "JJ, you didn't make a mistake out there tonight," Jim Harbaugh stopped him. "It was a near-perfect performance." pic.twitter.com/fo0gihG42a — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 3, 2023

Not only has Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoken in glowing terms about McCarthy, Biggs reported that multiple scouts have had nothing but good things to say about the Michigan QB.

“He’s definitely athletic enough in the pocket,” one scout told Biggs about McCarthy. “He’s got all the necessary arm talent. He’s accurate enough. I like his confidence. There’s that fine line of taking risks and not being stupid, and usually he’s at that line. For whatever reason, there’s been a few games this year he’s been crossing that line. He’s a legit first-round contender based on what I’ve seen. I’m optimistic about what he can be. I don’t have a strong conviction at this point.”

“I love McCarthy,” an NFL executive also told Biggs. “He may not have enough juice to get him over Williams, but there is something about J.J.”

It remains to be seen whether or not McCarthy, who turns 21 in January, will declare for the draft next year. Whether the Bears will show interest in him is another question. Chicago will surely be looking at all of its options on the QB front, and based on his performance this season, he hast to be among them. Considering the recent reporting from Biggs, he may be one to watch closely.