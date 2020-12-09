Mitch Trubisky Has Strong Words About Mahomes-Watson Comparisons

There’s no need to rehash it all again — we all know what happened. Ryan Pace and the Chicago Bears chose quarterback Mitch Trubisky second overall — over both Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes — in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the rest is history. The three quarterbacks will be forever linked due to the draft and the Bears’ fateful decision that year, and Trubisky is well aware of this fact.

Meanwhile, Watson and the Houston Texans, who selected him with the No. 12 overall pick that year, will head into Chicago this weekend for Watson’s first matchup against the team that could have chosen him instead. When Mahomes visited Soldier Field late last season and led Kansas City to a 26-3 victory over Chicago, he counted to ’10’ on his fingers after scoring a touchdown, which he would later suggest was a reference to his number — although many surmised the more likely reference: Mahomes was taken 10th overall in 2017 because the Bears passed on him. Whether Watson follows suit remains to be seen.

Pat Mahomes counted to 10 to let the Bears know where he landed in the draft 🧐 (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/AIBAngJF0W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2019

When J.J. Stankevitz of NBC Sports asked Trubisky what his relationship was like with Watson, he had nothing but good things to say. When he was asked about those Mahomes-Watson comparisons, the Bears quarterback didn’t flinch in his responses.

Mitch Trubisky on Deshaun Watson: ‘Obviously a Fan’

“Yeah, I don’t know Deshaun too well, obviously a fan of his, though,” Trubisky said when asked about the Texans’ quarterback. “Just going through the process together when we came out the same year. I got to know him a little bit through the draft, but haven’t really stayed in touch, but just obviously a fan, watching him and his game. He does a lot of great stuff off the field, as well, giving back to the community. He’s a great role model for kids to look up to, as well, so I’ve got a lot of respect for him and everything he does.”

Trubisky spoke freely and openly with the media Wednesday, and he fielded question after question about Watson with relative ease, all things considering.

“I’m excited about the game. Playing against Deshaun and the Texans — it’s gonna be a good challenge, especially for the spot we’re in this week,” Trubisky said about the Bears, who have lost six straight.

Trubisky on Mahomes-Watson Comparisons: ‘I Don’t Control That Narrative’

Is it frustrating that he’s still getting asked about Mahomes and Watson comparisons his fourth year in?

“No, it’s not,” Trubisky said without missing a beat. “I don’t control that narrative. I don’t control what people say about it but it’s always gonna be a story just cause that’s the draft class we came in. It was me, Deshaun and Pat, and we were picked where we were, and now it’s up to us to make the most out of our opportunities. They’ve done a great job with theirs, I’m still trying to write my story here, so that’s all there is to it,” he said, adding: “I’m also happy for their success, as well. Obviously, they’ve earned it.”

The Bears quarterback answered all questions about Mahomes and Watson in a strong and respectable fashion. Trubisky’s struggles on the field are very real, and very well documented. But his demeanor and attitude in his four years with the team have been top notch, and few can dispute that.

