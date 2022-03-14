Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Cashes in With Perennial Contender: Report

After spending a lone season with the Buffalo Bills in 2021, Mitch Trubisky will be staying in the AFC.

A former second overall pick for the Chicago Bears in 2017, Trubisky will get the chance once again to be a starting quarterback. As first reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the 27-year-old QB is set to sign a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be the team’s successor to Ben Roethlesberger.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

“I am beyond excited and blessed for the opportunity to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization,” Trubisky wrote in a text to NFL insider Adam Schefter. “I have tremendous respect for the Rooney family and Coach Tomlin. They have built one of the best rosters in football and I can’t wait to contribute and help this team continue their success.”

Text from Steelers’ QB-to-be Mitch Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/IjWQGGDfCs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Trubisky’s Lone Season in Buffalo Helped His Stock in Free Agency

“Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes,” Trubisky told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler about his time in Buffalo. “After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what’s possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking.”

Trubisky received a great deal of criticism over his four seasons in Chicago, even getting benched in favor of Nick Foles Week 3 of the 2020 season, but after the recent firing of ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy, some have come to rethink their initial assessments of the young QB.

Working with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and starting QB Josh Allen clearly gave the young signal-caller new perspective. While the details of his official contract have yet to be released, PFF salary cap expert Brad Spielberger threw a %15 million per year projection out there, and analyst Brett Kollmann confirmed that amount:

dead on — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 14, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Trubisky Will Get Another Chance to Prove Himself in Pittsburgh

On a March 8 episode of Schefter’s podcast, Trubisky was asked his thoughts about playing for the Steelers, who he called “a legendary franchise.”

“You think of the black and gold, you think of Coach Mike Tomlin, Ben Roethlisberger slinging it around,” Trubisky told Schefter, adding: “Tough division, lot of great quarterbacks, just hard-nose football in the AFC North, so I got a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin and that great defense they got up there.”

In 57 career games, Trubisky has completed 64.1% of his passes for 10,652 yards, 64 TDs and 38 interceptions. A dual threat, Trubisky has also rushed for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns.

Trubisky has an overall record of 34-23 (including preseason) as a starting QB. He has two playoff appearances, and has led five fourth-quarter comebacks and seven game-winning drives, per Pro Football Reference. Now, he’ll get the chance to lead a team once again, with no attachments to Nagy whatsoever.

READ NEXT: Bears Linked to Multiple Free Agent WRs