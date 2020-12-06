Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Sounds Off, Reacts to Sixth Straight Loss

The Chicago Bears were leading the Detroit Lions by 10 points with just over 2:20 left in the game. A few defensive gaffes and a late fumble by quarterback Mitch Trubisky deep in the Bears’ own territory later, the Lions were walking out of Soldier Field 34-30 victors, beating the Bears for the first time in Matt Nagy’s tenure with the team. Speaking of Nagy’s tenure, it’s likely about up after the team’s sixth loss in a row.

When speaking with the media after the loss, Trubisky was asked about a number of things, including his late-game fumble and how he was feeling about the team’s current state. His responses reveal a young player about out of answers.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Mitch Trubisky: ‘I Feel Kind of Mentally Hardened’

When asked what emotions he was feeling after the loss, Trubisky said the following: “I don’t know. I feel kind of mentally hardened throughout this whole process. Just a lot of ups and downs throughout the season with everything that happened. I just feel like I’m in control of my emotions and I just want to continue to be positive and make sure I’m lifting up my teammates so we can get this thing going in the right direction. It obviously has not gone our way. You just look back at the things you can control and that’s what I’m trying to do. Emotionally, I just feel stable, I guess.”

Howe does he feel after watching a 10-point lead slip away in the final minutes?

“I think I was in shock a little bit. I thought we were pretty much in control the whole game…I was just in shock because I felt like we were going to win that one. We drove down and we were in control most of the game, they took the lead late but I just believed that we were going to down there and get a score. I was just a little shocked and disappointed, obviously.”

Overall, Trubisky Doesn’t Think Fumbles Have Been a Huge Issue…

Trubisky has played in 46 games for the Bears since 2017. He has fumbled 26 times, losing 10 of them. It has certainly been as issue for him this season, as he has played in five games, and fumbled in three. He also lost fumbles in back-to-back weeks in games the Bears needed to win. When asked why fumbling the ball continues to be an issue for him, Trubisky bristled a bit at the question.

“Continue to be an issue? I mean, it was last week and this week. So, I’m emphasizing ball security in practice, that’s something I always do, protecting the ball and the football. I thought the guy made a good play. I was about to get ready to throw, I had one hand on the football and he must’ve timed it perfectly. I think it’s an ongoing problem. You go back and watch the film and sometimes the defensive players make a good play. Give them credit, move on, I think we still have a chance to win the game at the end, that’s all you can ask for. But we gotta play better in all three phases and we gotta always continue to take care of the football. But I’m not dwelling on that.”

There’s ample blame to go around for the Bears’ latest loss. The coaching was cringe-worthy, key players like Allen Robinson didn’t make the plays they needed to late in the game, the defense was porous yet again — Trubisky’s fumble hurt, but it was just the icing on the cake for the Lions, who thoroughly outplayed Chicago in the second half.

With four games left, there are far more questions than answers in Chicago, chief among them being when Nagy will be fired, and what new jersey Trubisky will be wearing next year.

You can watch Trubisky’s full interview with the media below:

Mitchell Trubisky talks 34-30 loss to Detroit Lions | Chicago BearsQuarterback Mitchell Trubisky meets with the media following the Bears' 34-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Subscribe to the Bears YT Channel: http://chgobrs.com/1LfmYsY More Bears NFL Action: https://bit.ly/33gtjDp #ChicagoBears #Bears #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Bears: Visit http://www.ChicagoBears.com for more. Follow: http://Twitter.com/ChicagoBears Follow: https://www.instagram.com/chicagobears Like: https://Facebook.com/ChicagoBears 2020-12-06T22:11:20Z

READ NEXT: Top Coaching Candidate Emerges If Bears Fire Matt Nagy: Report