Mitch Trubisky Trade Rumors: Cowboys, Browns Top Fits for Bears QB

Ever since he was benched in the third quarter Week 3 in favor of Nick Foles, people have been questioning Mitch Trubisky’s future in Chicago. The former second overall pick was given one final chance to prove he had elevated his game this season, and it didn’t take long for Matt Nagy and company to decide that he had not.

Barring injury, Foles will be the guy in Chicago moving forward, and the Bears, who declined to pick up Trubisky’s fifth-year option earlier this year, will move on from their former first round pick. In a season filled with uncertainty — and this season is filled with more question marks than most — the likelihood of Trubisky getting traded is slim to none.

Still, anything is possible in the NFL, and Bears GM Ryan Pace isn’t exactly praised regularly for his solid decision making. The Nov. 3 trade deadline is also vastly approaching, and with multiple teams in need of a starting quarterback, Twitter, of course, has gotten to talking about the possibility of Trubisky getting traded to one of the needier teams.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Mitch Trubisky to the Dallas Cowboys?

After Dak Prescott went down for the season, Cowboys’ backup Andy Dalton’s fill-in performance didn’t inspire much confidence. Perhaps they remember Trubisky going 23-31 for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears’ win over the Cowboys last December, or perhaps they’re just desperate, but several fans — both of the Cowboys and the Bears — took to Twitter to suggest a Trubisky-to-Dallas trade.

Mitch Trubisky to the Cowboys for a 5th rounder. Who says no? — GREGOWHITESOX (@GregoLando) October 20, 2020

The cowboys should sign Trubisky 🤠 — B-LOU (@barberlouu) October 20, 2020

Wonder if the Cowboys would want Trubisky for a bag of skittles — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) October 20, 2020

Cowboys might be calling about Trubisky or Haskins after this Andy Dalton performance tonight — KD (@UFamCoachK) October 20, 2020

Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic also asked fans for their best trade proposals this week, and they pooled their responses and wrote an article about it. A Mitch-to-Dallas trade scenario was floated, as was a Mitch-to Cleveland one. Neither Jahns nor Fishbain think the Bears would send Trubisky to Texas unless the Cowboys offered a package of draft picks, which is highly unlikely. But what about Mitch heading to Cleveland?

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Trubisky to the Browns?

Meanwhile, over in Cleveland, calls to replace third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield have amplified to a dull roar, and some analysts, including the folks at CBS Sports HQ, have subtly suggested Trubisky could be an upgrade over Mayfield.

One scenario included in Jahns and Fishbain’s article had the Bears sending Trubisky to the Browns in exchange for guard Joel Bitonio, which would give the Browns another option at quarterback and the Bears an offensive line boost. Again, it’s highly unlikely the Bears would do this unless Cleveland offered something else to sweeten the deal.

Mitch Trubisky vs Baker Mayfield career stats: Trubisky Mayfield

44 Starts 35

32 INT 41

63.1 Comp% 61.3

949/7 Rush Yds/TD 309/3

85.9 Pass rating 85.7

26-18 W-L 16-19 pic.twitter.com/rUG7BeYpBE — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 22, 2020

Another trade scenario floated on Twitter? Windy City Gridiron’s EJ Snyder suggested a Trubisky-David Njoku swap, as the Browns tight end has been rumored to be frustrated with his current situation in Cleveland.

Oh now you've done it: you got me thinking. Browns get: Trubisky

Bears get: Njoku Bears then sign one of the following to the active roster: Rosen (TB), Ta'amu (knows the KC system), Tyler Huntley (BAL), Bryce Perkins (LAR). Just tossing it out there. Have at it Twitter. https://t.co/sq6An4qdYK — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) October 22, 2020

As fun as these scenarios are to toss into the ether, the reality of the situation is that Foles’ injury history is spotty at best, and the Bears will want to keep Trubisky, who is familiar with Matt Nagy’s system, as their backup. Any trade scenario involving the fourth-year quarterback — at least as of now — seems like a fantasy more than anything.

READ NEXT: Bears Named as Possible Trade Destination for Journeyman QB