Bears Quarterback Signs New Deal to Replace Former No. 1 Pick

The Chicago Bears will have plenty more discussions about the future of their quarterback position over the next month, but none will include the possibility of bringing back veteran backup Nathan Peterman for another season.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Peterman is signing a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints and will have an opportunity to replace former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston as Derek Carr’s backup for the 2024 season. He will expectedly compete with 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener for the gig.

Peterman spent the past two seasons as the Bears’ No. 3 quarterback, but his departure seemed imminent once the team signed veteran Brett Rypien to a one-year contract on March 13. He only played five games in his two seasons with Chicago and could not win the primary backup job over Trevor Siemian or undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.

While Peterman has bolted, the Bears still have three quarterbacks on their 2024 roster with starter Justin Fields, Bagent and Rypien all under contract. That said, it is unclear whether Fields or Bagent will still be on their 90-man roster when training camp starts with a new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron and the No. 1 overall pick in hand.

Will Tyson Bagent Get a Chance to Compete in 2024?

Bagent is in an intriguing spot with the Bears and his NFL future. The former undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd made headlines in 2023 training camp when he beat out Peterman and intended backup PJ Walker for the No. 2 quarterback job. He then got the opportunity to start four games midway through his rookie season while Fields nursed an injury, showing some upside despite throwing three touchdowns to six picks.

Still, the connection that originally brought Bagent to Chicago is no longer on the staff. Bagent had impressed former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy during the 2023 Senior Bowl, earning him consideration when the team went to make its UDFA signings following last year’s draft. With Getsy now in Las Vegas, though, the Bears’ 2024 offense is Waldron’s show to run, meaning Bagent must prove himself all over again.

The Bears might not want to rush to judgment on Bagent, but how their quarterback plans develop over the next month could be a big indicator of whether the team will give him a chance to keep his job for 2024. The Bears are largely expected to trade Fields and draft a new rookie quarterback — likely Caleb Williams — at No. 1 overall, but a situation where both Fields and a rookie stick around could spell the end for Bagent.

If the Bears draft Williams, they could also decide that it makes more sense to place a veteran quarterback behind him instead of a flash-in-the-pan youngster. Rypien would be a candidate, but someone more capable could also fit the bill if Bagent is too green.

Of course, good quarterbacks can be difficult to find. If the Bears believe they have a talent worth developing in Bagent, letting him compete in 2024 is the least they can do.

Could Broncos Still Be an Option for Justin Fields?

The Bears find themselves in an awkward situation with Fields after the first wave of free agency. Many of the teams seeking starting quarterbacks — Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas — signed veteran options, while several others worked to fill their backup jobs. Now, if the Bears do want to trade Fields, they will likely have to settle for much less than the second- or third-round pick they were originally projected to net for him.

Then again, maybe the Denver Broncos are getting desperate.

The Broncos sit at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft order, a spot at which they may have difficulty finding a new rookie franchise quarterback. But they do need something as Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci are the only two quarterbacks on their 2024 roster. While the Broncos seem likely candidates to trade up, they could instead decide to roll the dice on Fields and see if Sean Payton’s offense can unlock his untapped potential.

Perhaps, the Broncos would like the idea of acquiring Fields and making a small trade-up at the same time, if the Bears are willing to give a little to get a little for their passer. Chicago could potentially offer both Fields and their No. 9 overall pick for the Broncos’ No. 12 pick along with a third- or fourth-rounder — either No. 76 or No. 121 overall.