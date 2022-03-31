Nick Foles Reunited With Former Team in ‘Likely’ Trade Proposal

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has made it clear the team is currently trying to trade veteran quarterback Nick Foles.

After the Bears signed QB Trevor Siemian to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with incentives, the writing was on the wall. “Nothing has popped up right now,” Poles said about trading Foles, per the Chicago Tribune. “But we’re working on it. Hopefully something pops up.”

Considering there are several squads throughout the league that could use an upgrade in the backup quarterback department, a trade is entirely possible — and one analyst thinks the likely scenario has Foles landing back with a familiar face and team.

Jacksonville Jaguars Pegged Prime Trade Partner for Foles

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed five trades “likely to happen before the 2022 NFL draft,” and he thinks the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars could get a deal done for Foles before the draft kicks off on April 28.

Knox thinks the Jags, who are now led by coach Doug Pederson, would be willing to send a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 180 overall) to the Bears in exchange for Foles. The Bears would take that in a heartbeat. “The Bears would save only $3 million by cutting Foles and $4 million by trading him, so getting even a late-round pick for him would be better than releasing him outright,” Knox noted, adding:

“The Jacksonville Jaguars are the most logical landing spot for Foles. Jacksonville has 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center and could use a veteran mentor behind him. Current backup C.J. Beathard has 12 games of starting experience, but Foles has 56 regular-season starts, one Pro Bowl and a Lombardi Trophy on his resume.”

Foles Has History With Pederson, Jags

Back in 2019, the Jags inked Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract. He played in four games that season, completing 65.8% of his passes for 736 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions before going down with a broken collarbone, ending his season. The Bears picked him — and his hefty contract — up the very next season, trading for him and reworking his deal into a three-year, $24 million one with $21 million guaranteed.

The veteran signal-caller is due a base salary of $4 million in 2022, and considering Pederson’s history with the 33-year-old QB — they won Super Bowl 52 together while both were with the Philadelphia Eagles — it would make sense for the two to reunite again in Jacksonville.

“Foles also has experience with new Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson,” Knox wrote.

“He would be a tremendous presence in the quarterback room as Pederson introduces his schemes and concepts to Lawrence this offseason. He could help guide Lawrence from the sideline and be a reliable spot starter if necessary. Adding Foles might not be the spiciest move for Jags fans, but it would be worth it to help ensure that Lawrence can succeed in his second season.”

With Poles actively shopping him, it’s only a matter of time before Foles lands elsewhere. Warm, sunny Florida with a head coach he knows well seems like the perfect spot.

