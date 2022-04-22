Nick Foles Raises Eyebrows With Social Media Activity During Bears’ Minicamp

On the final day of the Chicago Bears‘ three-day voluntary minicamp, quarterback Nick Foles took to Twitter and Instagram to reveal he was on vacation with his family.

At the NFL owners meetings in March, Bears general manager Ryan Poles confirmed the team was hoping to trade the veteran signal-caller. “We’ll see. Nothing has popped up right now,” Poles said about trading Foles, per ESPN. “But we’re working on it. Hopefully something pops up.”

It’s not at all uncommon for NFL veterans to skip voluntary spring workouts, but it was the timing of Foles’ posts that raised eyebrows. It may have meant nothing, but Foles, who has tweeted under 10 times in the last year, also could have been throwing a tad of shade at the team who publicly admitted it hopes to trade him. That was certainly the impression many fans and analysts were left with.

Twitter Reacts to Foles’ ‘Vacay’ Post

Minutes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus began speaking to the media after the team’s third and final day of minicamp on April 21, Foles took to Instagram and Twitter to share pics of his family vacation.

“Nothing like a family vacay,” Foles captioned, sharing multiple images of himself with his wife Tori and their two children posing in Santa Barbara, California.

Nothing like a family vacay! pic.twitter.com/hPCMFmM4im — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) April 21, 2022

Twitter, of course, had many thoughts.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic was quick to point out the funny timing of it all:

It’s kind of funny that Nick Foles’ first tweet in two months comes minutes after he was asked about during Matt Eberflus’ press conference. Pure coincidence. https://t.co/Ml1fqHjeQA — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 21, 2022

Others marveled at Foles’ presumed cavalier attitude about it all:

And the word “troll” came up a few times:

Nick Trolls https://t.co/9Rqu6wuEXh — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) April 21, 2022

It’s Troll Foles SZN 😂 https://t.co/hpYauzImPl — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) April 21, 2022

While many just got a kick out of it:

Hahaha the timing of this pic.twitter.com/Dh8Ntel4bo — StaleyBears (@StaleyBears) April 21, 2022

Nick Foles tweets like 5 times a year and just starts dumping photos from his family vacation during Bears minicamp. I love all of it. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) April 21, 2022

Foles, who turned 33 in January, was initially brought to Chicago in 2020 to compete for the starting job against former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Foles wound up starting seven games that year, but was relegated to third-string QB the following season. In two years with the Bears, the veteran QB completed 226 of 347 passes for 2,102 yards, 11 TDs and eight interceptions.

Eberflus Mum on Situation With Foles

When speaking with the media on April 21, around the time Foles was dropping vacation pics, Eberflus was asked about the status of the veteran QB, but he clearly didn’t want to give any details.

“I’m gonna defer that really to Ryan (Poles),” Eberflus said. “That’s gonna be on Ryan and Player A or Player B, that’s gonna be on those two guys to talk that through,” the Bears coach added.

When asked if he would like to have Foles on the roster, Eberflus replied: “Every situation is where it is, and we’re just gonna leave it at that. Let them discuss it, let them figure it out with agent, player, GM, and we’ll go from there.”

Foles is one of five Bears players who did not attend mandatory minicamp at all. The others include cornerback Jaylon Johnson, pass rusher Robert Quinn, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. and pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad.

