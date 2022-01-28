Bears Coach Matt Eberflus Lining Up ‘Incredible’ Offensive Minds: Report

It was a Green Bay Packers reporter who gave fans of Chicago Bears some potentially great news that also set Twitter afire.

Longtime Packers beat writer Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed via Twitter on Jan.28 that a source has told him current Packers QBs coach/passing game coordinator “has an offer to become offensive coordinator” under new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. “It’s his job if he wants,” Silverstein added.

Getsy is a well-respected football mind, but he’s not the only one linked to Chicago. Alfonza “Pep” Hamilton is also being interviewed for the Bears’ vacant offensive coordinator position, per David Kaplan of NBC Sports. New head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t wasting any time getting so me quality offensive minds lined up — Hamilton is particularly interesting, when considering his background.

Hamilton Has Strong History of Developing Young QBs

With quarterback Justin Fields heading into Year 2, it’s paramount the Bears surround him with as many top offensive minds as possible in order to maximize his development. Adding Hamilton would be a huge step in the right direction.

Hamilton is one of the most experienced and established developers of young QBs in the league, and he has the resumé to back it up. He has worked with and developed some talented young quarterbacks, including Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert and Davis Mills.

He led Herbert to an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020 — one that saw the young QB throw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions. Hamilton also did impressive work with Mills in Houston last season. Mills completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,664 yards, 16 TDs and 10 interceptions. It’s fair to wonder what he could do with a dual-threat like Fields.

If hired, it will actually be Hamilton’s second stint in Chicago. He also served as quarterbacks coach for the Bears under Lovie Smith from 2007-2009. Here’s a look at his full coaching history:

Howard (1997–2001) — Quarterbacks coach

Howard (1999–2001) — Offensive coordinator

New York Jets (2003) — Offensive quality control coach

New York Jets (2004) — Quarterbacks coach

New York Jets (2005) — Wide receivers coach

San Francisco 49ers (2006) — Quarterbacks coach

Chicago Bears (2007–2009) — Quarterbacks coach

Stanford (2010) — Wide receivers coach

Stanford (2011–2012) — Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

Indianapolis Colts (2013–2015) — Offensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns (2016) — Assistant head coach & quarterbacks coach

Michigan (2017–2018) — Assistant head coach & passing game coordinator

DC Defenders (2020) — Head coach & general manager

Los Angeles Chargers (2020) — Quarterbacks coach

Houston Texans (2021–present) — Passing game coordinator & quarterbacks coach

Twitter Went Off at Possibility of Getsy & Hamilton Combo

With the Bears’ reported interest in both Getsy and Hamilton, some fans and analysts on Twitter wondered if both coaches might make their way onto the team’s staff.

Aaron Leming of Bear Report wondered if Getsy wouldn’t come on board as the team’s next play-caller and offensive coordinator, while Hamilton could take on the passing game coordinator/QBs coach role and work exclusively with Fields:

Windy City Gridiron’s Jacob Infante is another hoping both Getsy and Hamilton assume those roles:

Andrew Dannehy of Da Bears Blog made an astute observation. Getsy is a hot commodity this coaching cycle, also scoring an OC interview in Denver while being a likely successor to Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator in Green Bay. Some worry it would hurt Fields to bring Getsy on for a year only to lose him in a season or two if and when he becomes a head coach candidate. Dannehy thinks bringing both Hamilton and Getsy in together would allow the Bears to set Hamilton up to follow Getsy as Chicago’s OC.

It’s early in the Bears’ hiring process, but Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog summed up the thoughts of myriad Bears fans when he noted how “incredible” it could be for Fields to have both Getsy and Hamilton in the building every day:

