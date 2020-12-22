Analyst Goes Off About Bears’ QB Mitch Trubisky: ‘This is Bullsh*t’

Not everyone is buying the resurgence of Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Over halfway into his fourth season, and after being benched in favor of Nick Foles Week 3, Trubisky seems to finally be hitting his stride.

Since being re-inserted back into the starting lineup Week 12, the Bears have scored 30+ points on offense in three straight games, and they have been far more capable moving the chains and in recent weeks.

When the #Bears switched back to Mitch Trubisky at QB, they ranked 31st in scoring.

Four games later, they're 23rd.

At 22.5 points per game, they're actually closer to 4th place (29.5) than they are last (14.7) — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) December 22, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Trubisky, Bears Offense Looking Unquestionably Better of Late…

In his last four games, Trubisky has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 978 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. With Bill Lazor calling the plays in that span, Trubisky’s presence and threat as a runner has opened things up for Chicago’s running game, with David Montgomery putting up some of the league’s best numbers at the position over the last four weeks. But not everyone is ready to board the Trubisky Train just yet.

You can count Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus among those who don’t think the Bears should entertain a major contract extension for the former second overall pick. When Monson was asked if he thought it was time for the Bears to give Trubisky a new contract, he went all in on why they should NOT be fooled by Trubisky’s recent success, imploring the team not to give the 26-year old much –if any — money in the future.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Sam Monson on Mitch Trubisky: ‘Please Let’s Not Fall Into This Trap’

When answering a fan’s question about whether the Bears should offer Mitch Trubisky a major contract, Monson did not hold back when it discussing the current state of affairs in the Windy City:

“I mean, you’ve got to hope not, right? Like, for the sake of the people that support the Chicago Bears — please let’s not fall into this trap. Come on! It’s all fun and games, Matt Nagy trotting out the tired old, you know, ‘Yeah, this is the greatest Trubisky ever, he’s definitely turned a corner. It’s amazing to watch, it’s phenomenal.’ But we all kind of know that’s bullsh*t, right? And if you actually buy into that and are like: ‘Oh, no, yeah, this is real and hand him over a new contract? You declined (his fifth year option) — you know he’s not the guy. You can’t possibly have learned anything different in the last few weeks. Stop this. Stop this now is all I’m saying.”

Don't fall for the trap Chicago, don't extend Mitch Trubisky 🗣️ @PFF_Sam pic.twitter.com/f5YBqzufCe — PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2020

Monson later discussed the subject further with a few fans who took umbrage with his take on Twitter, and he did clarify that a short term, one-year incentives-laden deal would be acceptable — and considering the way things have been going for the Bears, that might be where things are headed.

This is entirely reasonable. Frankly there's very few QBs there's no argument to hand a 1-year cheap deal to. My comments are obviously referring to any kind of long-term extension. https://t.co/Ahwma3lpbD — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 22, 2020

READ NEXT: Bears Cut Pass Rusher, Sign Ex-Chiefs Starting RB