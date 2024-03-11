Bears Pegged to Sign Former ‘Highly Drafted’ QB

The situation at quarterback for the Chicago Bears is currently in flux, although it’s widely expected Chicago will trade incumbent Justin Fields and draft rookie Caleb Williams at No. 1.

Regardless, it’s likely new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron may want to bring in a backup signal-caller he’s familiar with. Enter Drew Lock.

Kris Knox of Bleacher Report is among those who believe Lock would be a solid backup, particularly with Williams as the Bears’ likely QB in 2024.

“If the Bears do roll with a rookie signal-caller in 2024, it would make sense to have a veteran mentor to help guide him,” Knox wrote on March 9. “With former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron taking the same job with the Bears, Drew Lock becomes a logical target.”

Drew Lock Is Already Familiar With Bears OC Shane Waldron’s Offense

DREW LOCK TO JSN FOR THE LEAD 🤯 CLUTCH. (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/qKwpZ1ZQL4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2023

Lock, 27, has been in the league for five seasons, playing in 28 games and starting 23. A second-round pick out of Missouri (No. 42 overall) for the Denver Broncos in 2019, he spent three years with the Broncos before getting traded to the Seahawks as part of the deal that sent Russell Wilson to Denver.

During his two years in Seattle, Lock developed a solid connection with his former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who the Bears hired in the same role this offseason.

“Lock spent two years under Waldron in Seattle, so he knows the offense,” Knox added. “And while the 27-year-old isn’t exactly a grizzled veteran, he has 23 starts on his resume and knows the potential pitfalls of being a highly drafted quarterback (2019, second round).”

Could Lock’s familiarity with Waldron lead to a reunion in the Windy City? The new Bears OC is certainly fond of the QB.

“His arm talent is excellent,” Waldron said about Lock in 2022, via Chawk Talk. “He can make every throw on the field. He can spread the ball horizontally, vertically – he can do a little bit of everything.”

A Deeper Look at QB Drew Lock

The Bears rolled with rookie QB Tyson Bagent as their backup for Fields last season, and there’s no reason to believe they won’t keep Bagent on the roster. But adding a veteran — Chicago also had Nathan Peterman on its roster last year — to help mentor Williams or whichever rookie QB the Bears draft seems like a sound idea.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound Lock would be a step up from Peterman talent-wise, and he’s more experienced than Bagent.

Lock has also proven himself to be a capable backup in this league. Week 15, Lock led a 10-play, 92-yard drive with under two minutes remaining to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-13. It was a Monday Night Football game, and Lock stepped up big in the absence of starter Geno Smith to deliver a win to Seattle.

Lock is no Lamar Jackson, but he’s decent with his legs when he needs to be, and he has an arm that’s quite a bit stronger than Bagent’s.

In four appearances (two starts) last season, Lock completed 63.2% of his passes for 543 yards, 3 TDs and 3 interceptions. We’ll see if he reunites with Waldron soon.