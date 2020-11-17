Bears QB Nick Foles Gets Carted Off, ‘In a Lot of Pain’

With under 40 seconds to go in the Chicago Bears‘ Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Nick Foles was slammed to the ground by defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, where he stayed, clearly in a great deal of pain. As concerned teammates gathered around him, Foles was carted off the field.

Here's the play, with 34 seconds left in the game: Nick Foles gets slammed to the ground and had to be carted off. pic.twitter.com/1WLHoTAP4A — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 17, 2020

Injuries have had a tendency to follow Foles, who has broken his clavicle twice in his career. The Bears have a bye week coming up — their next game is against the NFC North-leading Packers on November 29 — so it remains to be seen whether Chicago will turn back to Mitch Trubisky. Based on how much pain Foles seemed to be in, however, it looks like it could be Trubisky’s time under center again soon.

Is it Trubisky Time Again in Chicago?

After Bears head coach Matt Nagy chose to bench Trubisky in the third quarter Week 3, many wondered what impact and effect Foles would have on the offense. Nearly two months in, Chicago’s offense has been more stagnant than ever, ranked 30th overall in the NFL. Trubisky went 3-0 as a starter, but Nagy had enough of his accuracy issues, and he pulled the plug in favor of Foles, who has thrown eight interceptions in eight games.

The primary question surrounding Trubisky’s possible return is the former second overall pick’s current injury status. Trubisky injured his throwing shoulder in the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he hasn’t practiced since. Trubisky’s injury isn’t expected to keep him out too long, and having their bye Week 11 comes at a good time for Chicago.

Bears HC Matt Nagy: Foles Still Being Evaluated, Has Hip or Leg Injury

After the game, Nagy revealed Foles was still being evaluated by team doctors, and he said the veteran quarterback’s leg and/or hip were being looked at.

Nagy says Nick Foles is still being looked at, says his leg and hip are being evaluated. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 17, 2020

Nagy also said there was a “possibility” Trubisky could return in 13 days for Chicago’s huge prime time game against the Packers. “I hope he’s OK, but he was in a lot of pain. He’s a tough dude, but he was in a lot of pain,” Nagy said about Foles’ injury.

David J. Chao, who often weighs in on the injuries of NFL players, sharing his expertise via Twitter, had this to say about Foles’ injury:

“Nick Foles was dumped on his lower back and right posterior hip late in the game with less than a minute to go on MNF. Foles was unable to get up and was carted off the field. Certainly it was a very painful injury but we are not expecting a major issue as we doubt it is a back or hip fracture. By video, it appears to be more of a hip pointer sacral contusion with spasming at the time of injury. He was carted to the locker room as a precaution but we expect relatively good news.”

Chao is not one of the Bears’ team doctors, however, and his opinion is jut that — opinion. Itg’s encouraging, but by no means concrete. Nagy and the team will likely know more about Foles; injury after he undergoes more tests this week.

