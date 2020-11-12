NFL Insider Links Bears to Dynamic QB Prospect in 2021 Draft

It’s no secret the Chicago Bears need a franchise quarterback, as well as multiple talented offensive linemen. One analyst and insider thinks the Bears can nab both their quarterback of the future along with a first-rate o-lineman in the 2021 draft in the first and second rounds.

On ESPN 1000’s Kap & J Hood, NFL insider Albert Breer discussed the tiers of available quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and noted right away Chicago will likely miss out on the top three. “We have the three quarterbacks who are in the top 10, ” Breer began, referencing Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. All are extremely likely to be drafted before the Bears will pick in the first round. But Breer also listed a trio of second-tier quarterbacks who just may be available, with one becoming a favorite amongst Bears beat writers.

Breer Links Bears to QBs Zach Wilson, Kyle Trask & Mac Jones

Breer thinks Chicago has a shot at BYU sensation Zach Wilson, who is becoming a hotter prospect by the week. He also listed Florida’s Kyle Trask and Alabama’s Mac Jones as other very real possibilities for the Bears.

“There’s this second group of quarterbacks emerging where — I’m not saying these guys are superstars — but they’re guys I think teams would be comfortable taking in the first round, and could be options for teams that aren’t in the top 10, and I think Chicago fits into that category, right? They probably won’t be drafting in the top 10, and so the three names I want you guys to kind of keep an eye on: Zach Wilson, who, I’m sure you’ve heard about him … Then there are two quarterbacks in the SEC: one’s Kyle Trask at Florida … I think he’s got a chance to go in the top 50 or so picks, and then the other is Mac Jones from Alabama, who, if you look at it, and you compare side by side, his numbers are actually probably better than Tua’s were.”

While there are many fans and analysts who think Wilson, who has completed 75.1 percent of his passes for 2,512 yards, 22 touchdowns and two interceptions through his first eight games, will be gone before the Bears get the chance to snag him, it’s far too early to tell, and Bears GM Ryan Pace has traded up to nab a quarterback before. NBC Sports’ Adam Hoge also thinks Wilson-to-Chicago could have some legs.

Thank you for all the tweets about Wilson being gone before the Bears pick as if there aren't 7 more Bears games, at least 2 more BYU games, Wilson actually declaring, the NFL Combine, Pro Day and an established history of the GM trading up in the first round, including for a QB — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) November 12, 2020

Breer said that regardless of whether Wilson is available when the Bears pick in the first round, they still should be able to address a major area of need, as there should be ample offensive linemen available in the early rounds, as well. “The silver lining for the Bears here in all of this is, if you look at offensive line and quarterback as the top two needs — which I think it’s fair to say are gonna be their top two needs when they get to the offseason — you’re going to have options in the draft to address those,” he said.

Many See Zach Wilson as Excellent Option & Fit for Bears

Adam Hoge is one of a growing list of Bears analysts who think Wilson would be an excellent fit in Chicago. The BYU standout is everything the team thought they were getting with Mitch Trubisky: He’s smart, accurate and he’s the ultimate dual-threat. He already has eight rushing touchdowns on the season, and he has also caught two passes for 35 yards in his career.

As Hoge noted, a lot could happen that might yet change things for both Wilson and the Bears. Wilson hasn’t declared for the draft yet, and at 5-4, the Bears aren’t in a position to nab a higher pick in 2021. If Chicago should wind up, say, 6-10 or 7-9, they have a chance to trade up and get him, but a record higher than that may result in Trask or Jones, both of whom are far more likely to be available in the second round.

Still, Bears fans and analysts alike are all about the idea of Wilson as the team’s future leader, and many would not be surprised to see Pace trade up to get him:

If Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy have conviction in Zach Wilson or Trey Lance being a franchise QB, I have no doubt that the Bears would (at least) try hard to move up. — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) November 12, 2020

If I had to choose between Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, I’d take Wilson. I think he’s more polished, and his ceiling might be just as high as Lance’s. #Bears https://t.co/cHPsGKneut — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 9, 2020

Zach Wilson in a Bears jersey. pic.twitter.com/HYrUkTFdya — Dave (@runbackdave) November 5, 2020

I’m starting to think the Bears will trade up in the draft to take a QB. Better be Justin Fields or Zach Wilson. — Chicago Bears Nation (@Bears__Nation) November 9, 2020

Is it worth jumping on the Zach Wilson hype train? Feel like the Bears have no shot at getting him if he’s actually as good as advertised.. pic.twitter.com/wKwINchOJ4 — DaWindyCity Productions (@DawindycityP) November 7, 2020

After the #Bears inevitably take Zach Wilson in Round 1, they really need to consider an offensive lineman in Rounds 2 or 3. This offensive line as a whole has been pretty rough this year. They could use upgrades at both tackle and guard. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 18, 2020

#BYUFootball is set to play Texas State in just a few minutes so listen to why I think that #BYU QB Zach Wilson is a name to keep an eye on for the #Bears. pic.twitter.com/mVF23amMVc — Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) October 25, 2020

