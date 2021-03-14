Bears Reach Final Decision About QB Mitch Trubisky: Report

Mitch Trubisky’s days as quarterback for the Chicago Bears appear to be over. In an article released Sunday morning, ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler revealed that Chicago has big plans to address the quarterback position this offseason — they just apparently don’t involve Trubisky.

The Bears are reportedly set to make a huge run at Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason, and if they don’t manage to snag him, it’s becoming increasingly clear that their plans at quarterback no longer include the former second overall pick out of North Carolina.

“I think I can definitely see myself back here next year,” Trubisky told the media after Chicago’s Wild Card loss to the Saints. “Obviously a lot of that is out of my control but it feels like home and it feels like we have unfinished business. Right now I’m just bummed about this season being over and how the game went so a lot of emotions going on right now but I can see that. We’ll see. There are a lot of things that have to happen and a lot of decisions that have to be made and that’s out of my control but and I can see that.”

Now, it looks like Trubisky will be looking for a new team and opportunity to compete elsewhere.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Graziano & Fowler: Trubisky is a Goner

While noting Chicago had its eye on Wilson, Graziano and Fowler also asserted Trubisky was headed out of town, suggesting a possible reunion with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with the Denver Broncos.

“Here’s what we know about the Bears’ tenuous quarterback situation: They are monitoring Russell Wilson developments but have combed the free-agent market for possibilities, too,” Graziano and Fowler said, adding:

“The plan is to move on from Mitchell Trubisky — we’re told the door is open slightly but a source said the ship has sailed for both parties. The source sounded happy for Trubisky to get out of Chicago after all the heat he took. Now, Trubisky could apply his own heat — perhaps in Denver as competition for Drew Lock. Gun-for-hire Ryan Fitzpatrick could make some sense in Chicago as a one-year spark if all other options fail. Andy Dalton, too.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears May Be Forced to Go Fitzmagic, Dalton Route

As Graziano and Fowler noted, the Bears may not be able to pry Wilson from the firm grip Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have over him. If they can’t convince Seattle to part ways with the eight-time Pro Bowler, a player like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Andy Dalton — perhaps even Marcus Mariota or Gardner Minshew — will likely be headed to fill Trubisky’s cleats.

Right now, for the Bears, it’s do or die time, and they seem to be readying themselves to take a huge swing at the most important position in sports. They also clearly feel they have gotten as much as they can out of Trubisky — who would likely appreciate a fresh start and a new coach to work with. But if Chicago can’t nab the likes of a Deshaun Watson or Wilson — or a top three quarterback in the draft this year — it will surely be more of the same for the Bears, who have finished 8-8 each of the last two seasons.

READ NEXT: Bears Restructure 3 Contracts, Free Up $23 Million in Cap Space: Report