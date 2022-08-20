Bears’ Roquan Smith Breaks Silence With Strong, Telling Comments

The “hold-in” has officially ended.

After requesting to be traded from the team publicly on August 9, Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice on August 20, and he says his negotiations with the team are done — at least until the conclusion of the regular season.

The 25-year-old inside linebacker has led the Bears in tackles each of the last four seasons, netting total 524 stops while getting named a second-team All-Pro twice. Smith met with the media for just under nine minutes, and he had a great deal to say, confirming his plan is to play out the final year of his rookie deal.

He also revealed what he thought about negotiations with Bears general manager Ryan Poles and the front office.

Smith: Negotiations With Team Were ‘Distasteful’

“I thought it was very distasteful to say the least,” Smith said in his opening remarks about negotiating for a contract extension on his own behalf. “Wasn’t what I anticipated, nor what I expected from the situation, but I’m grateful for the fans, all the loyal fans, the players, as well in the locker room and the city of Chicago that stood behind me in this process.”

Smith, who had been operating without an agent, was asked if he regretted going solo in negotiations.

“No, I do not regret not having an agent throughout this process,” he replied. “Times are changing. I feel like players want to be at the table to have full transparency, to know what’s actually going on and what’s being said because a lot of people can say a lot of different things.”

The young linebacker also spoke about why he asked to be traded. “It was very emotional for me, because normally I tend not to voice my opinion as much,” Smith said. “I just wanted the fans and the great city of Chicago to know what was really going on.”

He also admitted he was disappointed he wasn’t extended by the team’s new regime, but he never once mentioned Poles.

“It was just more so not coming to an agreement when I feel like I have busted my ass so long here and not being rewarded with something I thought was rightfully deserved,” the LB added.

Smith Is Shifting Focus to Regular Season

The Bears kick off their regular season on September 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, and Smith says he’ll be ready.

“Now, I’m just shifting my focus to the regular season,” Smith said. “Just focused on being the best teammate I can be. … It’s my last year of my deal. Hey, I’m just going to take it, run with it, bet on myself like I’ve always done.”

In addition to being a tackling machine, the 2018 eighth overall pick has amassed 14.0 sacks, 43 tackles-for-loss, 17 passes defensed, five interceptions and a defensive touchdown, but his presence has meant far more than statistics to the Bears defense. Smith has been a leader in the locker room and on the field, and he has been a fan favorite from Day 1.

He also confirmed he was not fined by the team for not participating in practices or playing in games since his hold-in began in late July.

Smith is set to earn over $9.7 million this season, and he admitted he wouldn’t be that upset if the team decided to slap the franchise tag on him next year, either. “That wouldn’t be bad,” he said, likely referencing the $18.3 million he’d get in that specific situation.

We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, Smith says.

“At the end of the season, there’s a lot of different directions things could go,” Smith added. “My full intention is to play this season and whatever happens, happens. Whatever it is I have to go through this season I’ll do it chin up, chest out. Sunsets, no regrets, baby.”

