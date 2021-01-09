Bears Get Devastating News Heading Into Wild Card Matchup

The Chicago Bears will be without several key starters on both sides of the ball in this weekend’s Wild Card game against the New Orleans Saints. While rookie corner Jaylon Johnson is looking like he could possibly be set to return to action for the first time in nearly a month, the Bears will be without starting linebacker Roquan Smith and rookie wideout Darnell Mooney. The team announced the news via its official Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

Roquan Smith & Darnell Mooney have been downgraded from questionable to out for #CHIvsNO. Also, we have activated LB Manti Te’o & S Marqui Christian from the practice squad.#SuperWildCard | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 9, 2021

The Bears also elevated linebacker Manti Te’o and safety Marqui Christian from the practice squad leading up to the game. With Smith’s backup Josh Woods also questionable for this weekend’s Wild Card matchup against the Saints, the Bears may have to turn to Te’o at some point. Woods has been dealing with toe and glute injuries, so Joel Iyiegbuniwe will also see an increased role in the biggest game of the team’s season on Sunday.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Smith’s Absence Creates Huge Hole for Bears Defense

Smith has been playing at an All-Pro level this year. He finished second in the NFL in tackles despite missing pretty much his entire final game of the season. He essentially lived in opposing teams’ backfields this season. He finished his third season with 139 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, six quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Smith was also excellent in coverage this season, ranking second amongst all linebackers in passer rating allowed (58.9) and seventh in competition percentage allowed (62.5). He also had seven pass breakups.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported a few days back that the Bears were worried Smith might have dislocated his elbow in the team’s loss against the Packers, but the team has not confirmed this.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Matt Nagy on Smith: ‘He’s Playing at a Dominant Level’

Smith earned second-team All-Pro honors after his excellent third season, and he has gotten nothing but praise from his teammates and coaches. “He’s playing at a dominant level,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said about Smith this week, per the team’s official website. “He’s not just playing like a good player or a great player; there’s complete domination in the way he’s playing. He’s playing on another level. Whoever the next guy up that has to step up and go in there and do their thing [is], it’s our job as coaches to know and see that and work around that and work to that player’s strengths. And you can’t say that that player is Roquan, because they’re not, so you’ve got to work to that player’s strengths. Then it’s the other 10 players around that have to be able to do the same thing.”

Darnell Mooney Update: His Ankle Isn’t Ready Yet

Mooney, who has had a standout season, set the record for receptions by a Bears’ rookie wide receiver this season, had the best game of his young career last week before going down in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury against the Packers. He limped off the field and did not return after catching 11 passes for 93 yards.

The severity of Mooney’s injury is also unknown, although it didn’t seem as debilitating as Smith’s. If the Bears should upset the Saints this Sunday, it’s likely both would be doubtful the following week, as well. We’ll keep you posted.

READ NEXT: Bears LB Khalil Mack Sounds Off on ‘Disrespect’ He Has Been Hearing