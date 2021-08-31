Bears’ Waive Multiple Promising Defenders in Surprise Roster Cuts: Report

The Chicago Bears are whittling down their roster to 53 players, and while the majority of cuts they have made have raised no eyebrows, the Bears surprised several analysts when they released rookie cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., as reported by Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

#Bears have informed CB Thomas Graham Jr, a 6th round pick this year, he will be placed on waivers. Would expect they will try to bring him back on practice squad to further develop him. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 31, 2021

Other notable cuts for Chicago are prized undrafted free agent Charles Snowden, per Biggs, former fourth-round wide receiver Riley Ridley, as reported by Ian Rapoport, running back Ryan Nall, who was on the 53-man roster last year, via Tom Pelissero and veteran linebacker James Vaughters, who played in 17 games for Chicago over the last two seasons, via Biggs.

The Bears selected Graham in the sixth round (No. 228 overall) of the NFL draft this year, and many considered him to be a steal, as he was the 76th-ranked overall prospect in the entire draft by Pro Football Focus last year. Thus, it’s likely Graham will catch on somewhere else and won’t clear waivers.

Oregon CB Thomas Graham Jr. was the 76th-ranked prospect on the @PFF Draft Board The #Bears drafted him at pick 228 in the 6th round pic.twitter.com/qY5tQXVBz2 — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) May 1, 2021

Bears Roster Cuts: Who Else Was Let Go?

Per Biggs, the Bears also waived offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr., kicker Brian Johnson, outside linebacker Sam Kamara, wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson, o-lineman Adam Redmond, tight end Scooter Harrington and defensive lineman Daniel Archibong.

Other Bears reported to be headed out the door include running back Artavis Pierce and wideout Chris Lacy, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, defensive back Dionte Riffin, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times and offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

