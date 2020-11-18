Eddie Jackson Calls Out Bears’ Offense After Latest Loss

All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson has had enough. After the Chicago Bears lost their fourth straight and displayed one of their worst offensive showings in recent memory in a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Monday, Jackson took the team aside after the game and had a very crucial conversation in which he let the team know exactly what was on his mind.

What did he say? He called for more accountability, and he mentioned the offense specifically, which isn’t a surprise, as Chicago is currently ranked 31st in the NFL in total offense, while the defense is seventh in the league in points allowed.

“It’s simple. We need to hold each other accountable,” Jackson said. “We got a lot of great leaders on this team … Offensive side of the guys, our leaders, we got to hold each other accountable on that side of the ball like we would on defense. And it’s that simple. Like I keep saying, man, it starts with accountability. If you’re not accountable for your actions and the plays you know you can make, it’s not going to work out. It’s that simple. So for us, we just got to continue to fight, rally around each other, and just hold each other accountable.”

Eddie Jackson on His Message to the Team: ‘Accountability’

“I broke down it after the game,” Jackson told the media. “The message was just like I was telling you, just accountability. Speaking it to each other. Being that voice on both sides of the ball. We got a lot of guys on both sides of the ball, that can speak up, that has a powerful voice, but I feel like kind of afraid to use it. You can’t be afraid to use your voice. If you’re a leader on this team, guys look up to, you got to use it, regardless what coach think or whatever or whoever thinks, you got to use your voice.”

“You got to hold each other accountable,” he continued. “Like I said, you see guys coming off the field with their head down, no one says something, no one says nothing to em, that has to change if you see somebody holding his head. We’re a team. It’s not going to go perfect. You see these four weeks. It’s not going to be perfect, so if you see a guy with his head down, ‘lift your head up, come on, next play.’ Have that mindset, that next play mentality that no matter how bad it gets, we’re going to continue to fight and that’s what we need to fix right now.”

Jackson: We All Need to Look at Ourselves

The Bears are now on their bye week, and they next play Week 12, against the division-leading Packers. Jackson said he wanted the team to take a good hard look in the mirror as individuals during the next 11 days.

“Right now, it’s just time for everybody to really take a reality check, take this bye week to look at yourself, how can you improve, what you need to fix, no matter what it is. We got to continue to do that. We got to continue to come out here, get rid of the mistakes, limit the mistakes that we do, and just go out there and continue to fight. No matter what’s the score, how much time is left, we got to just continue to fight.”

