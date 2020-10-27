3x Super Bowl Champ Has Strong Words for Nick Foles, Bears QBs

The Chicago Bears are 5-2, but you’d be hard-pressed to find many people who believe they’re legitimate contenders in the NFC. After stinking it up against the Los Angeles Rams in a huge Monday night matchup, both fans and analysts took to Twitter to take jabs at everyone from head coach Matt Nagy to quarterback Nick Foles.

The Bears managed just three points on offense in the 24-10 loss (Chicago’s lone touchdown was scored by safety Eddie Jackson), and the combination of bad passes thrown by Foles and a disastrous offensive line had many painting an ominous future for the team despite their decent record.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Shannon Sharpe had one of the more pointed and notable criticisms of the evening, and he heaved it directly at Foles and the Bears’ quarterbacks room:

“Foles had 2 TDs on a sliver platter, over threw one, threw the other out of bounds. Seems to only play well and consistent against Brady. Glad I don’t have [to] choose btw Foles and Trubisky, there is no right answer only a terrible question.”

Sharpe then carried his criticism of Foles over to his show, First Take, Tuesday morning.

Sharpe: ‘I Don’t See How’ Foles Can Lead Bears to Super Bowl

When asked if Foles can lead the team to a Super Bowl, Sharpe was blunt in his assessment: “I don’t see how,” he said, adding: “We have not, over a long period of time, seen him sustain success … We have not seen Nick Foles lead a team for the entirety of the season … he can get hot for a game or two…”

Sharpe doesn’t seem to think former starter Mitch Trubisky is the answer, either. “If the answer is Trubisky or Foles, the question is a problem,” Sharpe said, noting Foles looked lost Monday night against the Rams: “He saw ghosts that weren’t there.” Sharpe also called Foles’ missed throws “inexcusable,” while using the word “terrible” to describe the veteran quarterback’s recent performances.

Matt Nagy Frustrated With Offense, Offers Zero Answers

“Stating the obvious, the offense, we’ve got to get stuff figured out. It’s not good enough. To be outscored by your defense is unacceptable, too. That part’s frustrating,” Nagy said when speaking to the media after Monday night’s loss.

“This is hard. I’ve never been a part of this before … The hard part is when you care so much you’re trying so hard to figure out that identity and where we’re at and the why part. That’s the part that stings, just trying to get that thing right and it hasn’t happened. So we have to look across the board at everything.”

With the season almost half over, Nagy and company don’t have long to look.

You can watch the segment on First Take below:

