Bears Warned to ‘Avoid’ Reuniting With Former Defensive Starter

The Chicago Bears selected cornerback Kyle Fuller 14th overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, and he became one of the team’s most reliable defenders over his seven years in the Windy City.

Fuller missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury, but played in all 16 games in the six years he was active with the Bears, making two Pro Bowls while also getting named a first-team All-Pro in 2018, when he led the NFL in interceptions with seven. He was a salary cap casualty in 2021, with former general manager Ryan Pace choosing to part ways with the veteran corner, who was due $20 million before his release.

It didn’t take long for Fuller to sign with the Denver Broncos, reuniting with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio for his 2021 campaign. The veteran corner didn’t have his best season statistically, netting a career-low 51 tackles in 16 games, and for the first time in his career, he failed to intercept a pass.

Other than Jaylon Johnson, who is entering the third year of his rookie contract, Chicago doesn’t have any reliable starters at the position — but one analyst is encouraging the Bears to avoid re-signing Fuller despite their needs at corner.

Analyst Urges Bears to Avoid Re-Signing Fuller in Free Agency

Jake Rill of Bleacher Report named Fuller, along with wide receiver Antonio Brown and offensive tackler Nate Solder, as the “top” three free agents the Bears should avoid this offseason.

“Even though it wasn’t a great year for Fuller … could still garner interest on the free-agent market, as he was a solid player during his time in Chicago,” Rill wrote. “But that doesn’t mean the Bears should consider bringing him back for a second stint with the team. Chicago may be better off looking to add a cornerback during the draft or seeking out lower-cost options than Fuller in free agency. That could help its secondary have sustained success and anchor its defense moving forward.”

Fuller, who turned 30 on February 16, inked a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos, so he’ll hit the open market again, but Rill is right — the Bears should try to fill their void at corner in more affordable ways.

Bears Will Have Other Options at Corner This Offseason

While Johnson has developed into one of Chicago’s brightest young stars on defense, the team struggled at corner opposite him all season. Neither Kindle Vildor nor Artie Burns left much of an impression, and while rookie sixth-rounder Thomas Graham Jr. showed some promising flashes later in the season, former head coach Matt Nagy’s regime didn’t feature him enough to determine much about his potential. He’ll be one to watch heading into next season — and there’s always the draft and free agency to consider.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward, who is 26, is predicted to sign a four-year deal worth just under $10 million per year, according to Sportrac’s projections, and if the Bears are going to look at corners in free agency, they should go younger, particularly if they’re going to pay in the $10 million range. There’s also Green Bay Packers CB Rasul Douglas, who is projected to sign for $9,233,394 per year, and Levi Wallace of the Buffalo Bills ($9,601,797 per year projection) to consider. Both are also just 26, and could provide better value at the position than Fuller.

