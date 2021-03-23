Bears Sign Versatile Ex-Broncos Starting OL

The Chicago Bears are adding an offensive lineman. Former Denver Broncos starter Elijah Wilkinson is heading to the Windy City to play for the Bears, according to a post on his Instagram account. Prior to Wilkinson’s post, Broncos insider Mike Kils revealed the lineman had just completed a visit with the Bears, and that a deal between the two sides was “imminent.”

Former Broncos OL Elijah Wilkinson is wrapping up visit with Bears per source. It appears a deal is imminent. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 23, 2021

The Bears made the signing official via their official Twitter account shortly after:

BIG MAN comin' thru! 😤 OL Elijah Wilkinson is headed to the Windy City. pic.twitter.com/nOfRuDfjX0 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 23, 2021

Wilkinson signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts in 2017. After appearing in nine games his rookie year, Wilkinson became a part-time starter for Denver, starting seven games in 2018, 12 in 2019 and seven last season. He has also played multiple positions in his first four seasons, notching starts at right guard and right tackle.

Elijah Wilkinson Stats: A Closer Look at His Performance Over the Years

Per Pro Football Focus, Wilkinson played 512 snaps at right tackle last season, 845 snaps at tackle in 2019 and 515 at right guard in 2018 (along with 12 at left guard and three at tight end for good measure). He earned overall grades of 65.5 in 2018, 59.6 in 2019 and 52.4 last season.

During the 2019 season, when he started a career-high 12 games in relief of tackle Ja’Wuan James, Wilkinson gave up 10 sacks, allowed three quarterback hits, 19 hurries and 32 pressures. Last season, a leg injury limited the 6’4″, 329-pound offensive lineman, and he spent time on injured reserve. He allowed two sacks, a quarterback hit, 15 hurries and 18 pressures in limited action. He has surrendered 16 sacks over his career.

Wilkinson’s Role on Bears’ O-Line Currently Unknown

His performance at guard has been superior to the work he has done at tackle, but it remains unknown which position he’ll be playing for Chicago. With 45 appearances and 26 starts over his four-year career, it’s looking like he’ll be a role player and a potential upgrade over former backup Rashaad Coward, who is currently a free agent.

Chicago declined right tackle Bobby Massie’s option this offseason, allowing him to enter free agency, so it’s likely Wilkinson will be in the mix to compete at tackle. His versatility is his most appealing trait, particularly after the Bears saw their o-line riddled with injuries at multiple points last season.

A tackle for his four years as a college player at Massachusetts, Wilkinson took it well when the Broncos needed him to move over to guard in 2018. “It was a shock definitely. But it was like, ‘OK, right tackle now, let’s go!’ It wasn’t, ‘Oh, wow, right tackle, you’ve got to figure out some new things,’” Wilkinson told the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

He becomes the second free agent signing on offense for the Bears so far this offseason, in addition to quarterback Andy Dalton.

