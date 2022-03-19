Bears Add Dynamic & Punishing Rusher in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears have a fullback again.

Former Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame announced on his Instagram story on March 18 that he is signing with the Bears:

The Titans decided not to tender him, making the 6-foot, 233-pound fullback a free agent, and now, Tennessee’s loss is Chicago’s gain.

Blasingame was a key blocker for All-Pro Derrick Henry during his 2,027-yard, 17 touchdown campaign in 2020. With his role in Tennessee in mind, it’s looking like new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is looking to incorporate a lead blocker for David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and Blasingame is a great fit for that role.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Blasingame: Background & Stats

Blasingame played his college ball at Vanderbilt, where he played linebacker his freshman year. He converted to halfback his sophomore season (a position he also played in high school) and never looked back.

In three seasons as a running back, Blasingame had 238 attempts for 997 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns. He also established himself as a playmaker out of the backfield his senior season, catching more passes. As a senior with the Commodores, Blasingame had 96 carries for 400 yards and five touchdowns, along with 25 catches for 320 yards and a score.

He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft, but signed with the Minnesota Vikings and wound up on their practice squad heading into the season. The Titans poached him from Minnesota in November that year, and he remained in Tennessee until this offseason after getting extended in 2021.

Blasingame’s numbers as a fullback aren’t gaudy, but his talent is obvious. In 32 games and 13 starts with the Titans, he had 10 catches for 97 yards three carries for six yards. He also has deceptive speed for a player above 230 pounds:

new bears fullback khari blasingame can fly. he’s 6 foot, 233 lbs by the way. pic.twitter.com/8mtgKLC0br — Dave (@runbackdave) March 18, 2022

If utilized properly, Blasingame could be a secret weapon on offense, particularly in the screen game:

He also contributed on special teams last season, recovering a fumble and netting seven tackles. His bruising, punishing style should be welcomed in Chicago:

Chicago’s new Full Back is a dog. pic.twitter.com/fgrurZmXVT — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 18, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Derrick Henry Is a Blasingame Fan

In Chicago, Blasingame will be reunited with former Titans running back Darrynton Evans, who welcomed him via Twitter:

I got @KhariBlasingame IN CHICAGO w me too 👀 🐻⬇️ ITS UP 🤧🔥 Let’s work family 💯 — Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) March 18, 2022

Blasingame also gave the obligatory “Bear Down” via emoji on Twitter:

🐻⬇️ — Khari Blasingame (@KhariBlasingame) March 19, 2022

It’s likely Blasingame, 25, is in the Windy City primarily for his ability to move bodies, and it’s a role he has whole-heartedly embraced over his young career.

“Success for me is having a good track, and being decisive,” Blasingame told the Tennessee Titans official website on October 2021. “Success is going to get my guy (to block), and my guy not making the tackle. It’s having an explosive block, and keeping Derrick, keeping Darrynton, Jeremy (McNichols), any of those guys clean as much as I can. (Success) for me is helping the team any way I can. I just want to add value and do my job, whether that’s on offense or on special teams.”

For his part, Henry spoke very highly of Blasingame last season.

“Khari does all the dirty work, and he is a big part of my success,” Henry told the Titans’ official website about Blasingame. “I definitely appreciate him throughout the years, with the success I’ve had. I am glad we still have him – he’s been doing a great job for us.”

The last time the Bears had fullback on the roster was Michael Burton in 2017-18, and he was minimally used. Jason McKie was the team’s most recent full-time fullback, playing for the Bears from 2003-09. We’ll see what Getsy has in store for Blasingame.

READ NEXT: Bears Ink Khalil Mack Replacement to 2-Year Deal: Report