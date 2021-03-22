Bears Add Promising Former 2nd Round Pick to Defensive Line

The Chicago Bears have added another veteran to their defense. After his recent visit with the team, the Bears are signing outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year deal, the team announced Sunday. Attaochu spent the 2019-20 seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he worked with former Bears coaches Ed Donatell and Vic Fangio. Now, he’ll head to the Windy City to work with Fangio disciple Sean Desai, who is entering his first year as the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

Per Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, Attaochu’s deal is technically a four-year deal with two voidable years, which basically translates to a two-year contract if the Bears choose not to retain him in 2023. The outside linebacker is set to make $5.5 million, with $1.25 million guaranteed.

2023-24 void automatically if on roster 23rd day prior to start of 23 lg yr https://t.co/ZdTyy0WZLX — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2021

Attaochu played in 25 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, starting 10. He had five sacks last season, the second-highest total of his career after the six he had in 2015 with the Chargers. That total would have been second on the Bears defense last year behind Khalil Mack. A former second-round pick for the Chargers in 2014, he has seen his career curtailed a bit by injuries, but he has also shown flashes of potential, particularly of late. Let’s take a deeper dive into his history.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Jeremiah Attaochu Injury History & Stats

Attaochu dealt with hamstring issues during the 2014-15 seasons, and a broken foot the following year cut his 2016 campaign short. Another hamstring injury in 2017 kept him off the field for all but four games that season, his last with the Chargers. The edge rusher spent a year with the New York Jets in 2018, when he suffered a concussion and missed one game as a result. He remained healthy for the entire 2019 season, and he was also in good condition for the bulk of 2020, save for a quad strain that’s forced him to miss three games.

Georgia Tech’s all-time sack leader, the 28-year-old Attaochu had five sacks, one forced fumble, 10 quarterback hurries, 21 pressures and nine quarterback hits in a solid 2020 season. He played 414 total snaps in a supporting role, filling in for both Bradley Chubb and Von Miller at times. It was the most he has played since 2015. Per Pro Football Reference, Attaochu has 144 total tackles (113 solo) 20.5 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, 42 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown over his seven-year career.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Are Signing Vets on Defense to Short-Term Deals

Attaochu is the latest in what has become a trend for the Bears this offseason: signing veteran defenders to short-term deals. Chicago also added former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and former Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant on one-year deals. Attaochu has the most lengthy contract of the bunch. With the Bears adding veteran defenders on thrifty deals, they may be saving their draft picks to address more pressing needs on offense, including offensive line, wide receiver and quarterback.

Could we be seeing an offense-heavy draft for the Bears in late April and early May? We’ll know soon enough, but regardless, it looks as though they just made their most intriguing defensive signing yet this offseason.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears All-Pro Signs With Former Coach Immediately Upon Release