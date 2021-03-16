Bears Sign Veteran QB to 1-Year, $10 Million Deal

The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback, but it’s not going to make a ton of fans happy. As first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal with $3 million in incentives.

Former Cowboys' QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal, with the chance to earn another $3 million in incentives, with the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

The deal was confirmed by top Bears insider Adam Jahns of The Athletic, as well as Dalton himself via text. Dalton will be reunited with current Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who served as Dalton’s quarterbacks coach and OC for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2016-18.

Ex-Bengals and Cowboys QB Andy Dalton confirms via text he’s signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears, with upside to $13 million (@AdamSchefter first). Dalton reunited with Bears OC Bill Lazor in Chicago. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

I can confirm that the Bears are signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth $10 million. There are incentives included in it, too. (@AdamSchefter first) — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 16, 2021

Andy Dalton Stats: What Does He Bring to the Table?

Dalton has a record of 74-66-2 in his 10 seasons as a starter, and insider Ian Rapoport says the plan for the Bears is to have Dalton compete for the starting job, which would make sense, considering his deal is laden with incentives. We don’t know the details of Dalton’s deal yet, but if the Bears keep Nick Foles on the roster, expect a quarterback competition featureing two veterans who may be able to also hold a competition for whose bones creak loudest.

Chicago has been circling on Andy Dalton for a few days, with the #49ers among the other teams to have interest. Now, it’s Chicago with a real chance to start. https://t.co/ajmih5MEmt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

In his first season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, Dalton went 4-5 in relief of Dak Prescott, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While the Bears have never had a 4,000 yard passer in franchise history, Dalton has eclipsed that total twice, in 2013, and again in 2016, when Lazor was his quarterbacks coach.

One interesting stat? Dalton is 5-4 over his career against NFC North teams.

In his last full season as a starter with the Bengals in 2019, Dalton went 314-528 for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was benched in favor of rookie fourth-round pick Ryan Finley that year.

Bears OC Had Revealing Comments About Dalton in 2018

Lazor had some revealing comments about his relationship with Dalton a few years ago, suggesting he knew what buttons to push in order to get the most out of Dalton as a signal-caller.

“It’s (a question of) how do you coach players,” Lazor told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com back in 2018 about working with Dalton. “You have to push him past his limitations. If you’re always practicing what he does well, then Andy will continue to be what he is. If I put him in tough situations (in practice), he can test his limits and grow as a player. I’ll be able to push him, and I expect him to be up to the challenge.”

For his part, Dalton seemed to respond well to Lazor’s methods. “I’m fine with that,” Dalton said about the way Lazor challenged him at the time. “That’s how you become better. Bill and I have a great relationship ever since he got here (two years ago). I think that’s why he got the job.”

