Bears Signing ‘Super Athletic’ Ex-Raiders Starting LB: Report

The Chicago Bears are adding some depth on the interior. The team is signing former Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who spent the previous five seasons with the Silver & Black. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune was first to report the signing.

Per analyst and insider Aaron Wilson, Morrow’s agent, Brian Hamilton, confirmed the deal is for one year and is worth $5 million.

Nick Morrow Bears deal 1yr, up to $5 million, per his agent, Brian Hamilton — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 16, 2022

Morrow missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his foot in training camp, but he fought to get healthy in time for the playoffs and nearly succeeded. He likely would have played in the Divisional round had the Raiders advanced and beaten the Cincinnati Bengals. That didn’t happen, so he never played a snap in 2021, but considering this, he should be healthy in time for training camp.

The Bears also re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year contract worth $1,272,500 and added ex-Green Bay Packers interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick to round out their roster moves on March 15.

A Look at Morrow’s Numbers With the Raiders

In his last full season in 2020, Morrow played in 14 games and started 11. He finished the year with 78 total tackles (eight for loss), 3.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, an interception and six quarterback hits.

Over his four years with the Raiders he was without injury, Morrow played in 62 games, starting 29. He amassed 254 total tackles (20 for loss), 20 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, 15 QB hits and 4.0 sacks in that span.

At 26 (he turns 27 in July), he’s still young and will likely be taking the spot of Danny Trevathan, who is rumored to be a cap casualty once June hits.

Nicholas Morrow can play Mike or Will in Bears scheme. Very fast, instinctive and explosive. Excellent in coverage. Transitions very quickly. Will be interesting between Roquon and Nick as to who plays Mike and who plays Will — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) March 16, 2022

Windy City Gridiron draft expert Jacob Infante called Morrow “super athletic” and noted that new head coach Matt Eberflus is getting the speed he values on defense, as Morrow’s 40 time was comparable to that of starter Roquan Smith, who he’d be playing next to:

Roquan Smith ran a 4.51 40-yard dash. Nicholas Morrow ran a 4.52. The new #Bears regime wants speed, and they now have two super athletic linebackers on their roster. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 16, 2022

Morrow was signed by Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he has a particularly unique story about how he landed in the NFL.

Morrow Has a Unique College Background

Morrow attended Greenville University, a Division III school. He played on both sides of the ball, with his athleticism serving him well. He even returned a few kicks.

He tallied 222 career tackles (151 solo, 38 for loss), 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 34 career games.

“When I showed up to Greenville, I didn’t think I would make it to the NFL,” Morrow said in 2020, per the Raiders official website. “My mentality going into Greenville was just to be the best player I could possibly be. It’s a Division III school, so I had to pay to go there, and if I was going to pay to go there, I wanted to be the best I could be. Every week I would just try to compete against my best self, so whatever I did last week, I’d want to do better that week. … I didn’t realize I could make it to the league, honestly, until the league called.”

After improving every season with the Raiders, Morrow now joins a franchise known for legendary defenses. This is an under-the-radar signing, but it could prove to be a pivotal addition for the Bears.

