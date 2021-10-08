Bears RB Injuries Could Lead to Return of Former Fan Favorite

With David Montgomery out for at least a month, the Chicago Bears may be looking to bring in additional talent at running back — particularly if the injury bug should bite the team again.

“David Montgomery, we have a sprained knee and he’s gonna miss some time. The good news is that he’s not done for the year,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on October 6. An ESPN report estimated Montgomery will miss 4-5 weeks, and considering the Bears’ bye week is Week 10, it’s not unreasonable to assume they may look at Week 11 as a possible date to have him return.

Damien Williams is expected to handle the bulk of the team’s carries in Montgomery’s absence, and rookie Khalil Herbert should also see his number called more. But what does the depth like behind them?

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Chicago is Skating on Thin Ice at RB

Montgomery avoided serious injury, which is a good thing, but his absence does leave the Bears offense without a truly punishing running back. Montgomery had 309 rushing yards, averaged 4.6 yards per carry and scored three TDs through his first four games this season, and while Williams should fill in capably, if he were to get dinged up, the Bears would truly be hurting.

Tarik Cohen is still on the PUP list, and recent reports don’t have him playing any time soon — if at all this season. The Bears signed Artavis Pierce to the practice squad, where the team has also stashed Ryan Nall — but that’s it. Montgomery hasn’t been placed on the injured reserve list yet, but that should happen before their Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. When it does, the team will be looking to add another running back to the mix. Should that back be Jordan Howard?

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Jordan Howard is Currently Available

Howard was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2016 Draft, and he spent his first three years in Chicago, rushing for 3,370 yards on 778 carries (that’s 4.3 yards per carry) and 24 TDs. He spent the 2018 season in Matt Nagy’s offense, and was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles the following year. He hasn’t done much since, playing in 17 games over the last two seasons in limited roles with the Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

He’s currently on the Eagles’ practice squad, and Bleacher Report recently named Howard as one of the best players currently available who isn’t on a 53-man roster.

“He would be a great candidate for short-yardage and goal-line work for most teams—of his 28 carries in Miami last season, four went for touchdowns and six for first downs,” Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report wrote about Howard on October 1.

Howard turns 27 next month, so it’s not like he’s ancient, and he has a relatively clean injury history. Other than a shoulder issue that kept him out of six games in 2019, there aren’t any recent concerns injury-wise with him. He certainly wouldn’t be able to produce like Montgomery did — his best days are clearly behind him — but if the Bears suffer yet another injury at running back, he may be the best available option, particularly considering his familiarity with Nagy’s offense.

Howard was a fan favorite his three seasons in Chicago, and if the Bears were to poach him from the Eagles’ practice squad, he would have to be placed on their active roster. Really, then, this all comes down to Williams. If he stays healthy, he and Herbert should be good enough to get the Bears’ backfield by until Montgomery returns later this season. But considering he’s nursing a thigh bruise heading into Week 5, his health will be something to monitor moving forward.

#Bears RB Damien Williams suffered a thigh bruise on Sunday and should be OK, source said. He’d be the starter in the event David Montgomery misses a few weeks with his knee injury. Montgomery may miss some time, though the belief is the knee isn’t serious. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2021

The Bears could sign Howard for a second stint, but that doesn’t mean they should. Not unless they get hit with another injury at the position. Then, it may be time to consider a reunion.