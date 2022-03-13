Bears Tarik Cohen Has Perfect Response to His Release

Tarik Cohen is taking his pending release from the Chicago Bears fairly well, all things considered.

The 26-year-old running back and All-Pro punt returner will be looking for a new team after Chicago informed him he’s going to be released with an injury designation. The move couldn’t have been all that surprising to Cohen, who was unable to pass a physical, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Cohen’s recovery from a torn ACL in 2020 has been a long, difficult road filled with a setback or two, but he hopes to be ready to go at the start of the 2022 season.

Shortly after the news of his eventual exit from Chicago made the rounds, the gadget back took to Twitter, and it looks as though he’s kept his sense of humor in good condition:

“How do I file for unemployment?” he joked.

How do I file for unemployment ? 🥴 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 11, 2022

Cohen’s Production Decreased Over Time

Cohen tore his ACL in the third week of the 2020 season, but just a week prior, he inked a three-year extension worth $17.25 million. It was a questionable move by former general manager Ryan Pace to shell out a new deal with more money considering Cohen’s production.

He had 370 yards rushing and two scores as a rookie in 2017 in addition to 353 yards and a score through the air, but his best statistical season came in 2018. Cohen finished with 444 yards and three TDs on the ground, and he also caught 71 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl that year, and he was a first-team All-Pro selection as a punt returner. His statline plummeted after his 2018 campaign, however.

In 2019, he had 64 carries for 213 yards and 79 receptions for 456 receiving yards and three TDs, and he managed just 41 rushing yards and a lone catch for 20 yards in his three games in 2020.

In 51 games and 21 starts for the Bears, Cohen has 264 carries for 1,101 yards, (4.2 yards per carry) and five 5 TDs on the ground to go with 209 receptions for 1,575 yards (7.5 yards per catch) and nine receiving scores. He amassed 2,686 yards from scrimmage in his time with the Bears.

Bears Claimed RB Darrynton Evans Off Waivers

The same day news of Cohen’s release broke, the Bears added former Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans.

“This is a fun time where we can start making moves and getting ready to improve the roster,” Bears general manager Ryan Poles said at the scouting combine on March 1.

In addition to Cohen, the Bears are parting ways with several veterans, also releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman and trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. Chicago is also rumored to be parting ways with veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan. Change is clearly the word of the day in Chicago.

Cohen will now become part of a free agent market that includes running backs Melvin Gordon, Raheem Mostert, former Bear Cordarrelle Patterson, David Johnson, Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel.

