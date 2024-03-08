Bears Sign S Tarvarius Moore, Extend WR Ahead of Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are making a few roster moves just days before the start of 2024 NFL free agency, signing veteran safety Tarvarius Moore to their roster and renegotiating/extending wide receiver Collin Johnson for next season.

Moore — a 2018 third-round pick — played 61 games and made 13 starts over his first five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, primarily operating as a rotational safety. He then signed with the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 offseason but suffered a knee injury in training camp that landed him on injured reserve during final roster cuts.

The Packers waived him with an injury settlement before the regular season began. He did not sign to another team’s active roster or practice squad for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Johnson signed to the Bears’ practice squad back in early October and played 40 offensive snaps for them over their final three regular-season games, catching one pass for 11 yards. He also earned a promotion to the active roster for the final game, which would have made him a restricted free agent for the upcoming signing period.

Instead of letting Johnson test the waters, though, the Bears have signed the former fifth-round pick to a new deal that allows him to compete for a depth role with their receiving corps in 2024. Chicago now has five wide receivers under contract for next season, including DJ Moore, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr. and Nsimba Webster.

Will Collin Johnson Contend for Roster Spot in 2024?

Johnson’s limited usage in 2023 generally puts him outside the peripherals of Bears fans, but there is a legitimate chance he could contend for a depth spot on next year’s 53-man roster depending on how they continue to address the position this offseason.

Johnson does not have heaps of production with 30 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns over his first 30 career games, but he is more experienced than every other receiver aside from Moore on the Bears’ current roster. He is also a big-bodied target at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, standing at least six inches taller than their other receivers.

Then again, things could look quite different for the Bears two months from now.

The Bears could add multiple receivers to their roster between the upcoming free agency period and the 2024 NFL draft. Many mock drafts think they could even use their No. 9 overall pick to acquire an immediate starter, likely either Rome Oduzne or Malik Nabers. One addition alone would not kill Johnson’s roster chances, but it is a much more difficult task if they add between three and four more receivers to the mix.

What Are Bears’ Top Priorities for 2024 Free Agency?

The Bears can begin negotiating with other teams’ free agents as soon as next Monday, March 11, but which positions are going to be their top signing priorities? Well, there are a few different routes they could take that would make sense for their current build.

Chicago has big needs at wide receiver, edge rusher, center and defensive tackle. Their recent trade for 27-year-old interior lineman Ryan Bates could nix any hopes of them spending big money on a center in free agency, but they could reasonably target any of the other three positions aggressively — depending on their plans for the 2024 draft.

For instance, if the Bears plan to target a top wide receiver with their No. 9 pick in the first round, they might not want to spend higher-end money on a veteran in free agency and opt for one of the more affordable options. (Ex: KJ Osborn over Calvin Ridley). The same goes for defensive end, where Danielle Hunter, Bryce Huff and Chase Young headline the class but less expensive options — like A.J. Epenesa — are also available.

One key position to watch is defensive tackle. With Justin Madubuike signing a $96 million extension with Baltimore and Chris Jones likely staying in Kansas City, Christian Wilkins is the only high-tier veteran on the market who could provide a high-octane answer for the Bears’ three-technique spot. The Bears might not want to pay north of $20 million to get him, but he could be a big fish on their radar.