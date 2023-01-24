Ex-Bear All-Pro Headed to Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans plan to hire Washington Commanders defensive back coach Chris Harris. He’s expected to assume the role of defensive pass game coordinator in Tennessee. However the job may be temporary and contingent on Harris not landing a coordinator job elsewhere. NFL Network insider Tom Pellisero says Harris could still be in play for a defensive coordinator position with several organizations, as Harris is highly regarded around the league. Harris’ former team, the Chicago Bears, have been interested in a reunion. They also interviewed him recently for an “unspecified defensive position.” Harris has been a popular candidate for defensive coordinator jobs over the last few years, interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles (’21) and Indianapolis Colts (’22) when they had openings.

Harris spent 8 years in the NFL, including two stints in Chicago (’05-’06, ’10-’11), along with stops in Carolina, Detroit, and Jacksonville. Harris was part of the Bears team that went to the 2007 Super Bowl. He’d later return to Chicago, where he earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2010.

A Star On The Rise

Harris is well known for his vocal and energetic coaching style. The former All-Pro is also known for his player development success. Many Washington defenders made significant leaps last season under Harris’ tutelage. Before an injury derailed his season, Benjamin St-Juste looked to be in the midst of a breakout year, while Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest both evolved into key contributors on defense. Earlier this month Harris spoke to Commanders.com about Forrest’s improvement throughout the season.

“I think the evolution of DeFo is the game slowing down, and he’s starting to recognize formation, starting to recognize split, starting to recognize back field sets.”

With Shane Bowen firmly entrenched as defensive coordinator, the Titans can offer Harris the pass game coordinator role in addition to his duties coaching the defensive backs. Harris is a rising star among the NFL’s coaching ranks. An early hire could prove a wise investment for a Titans team looking to rebuild their staff after dismissing four assistant coaches at season’s end. Tennessee also fired longtime GM Jon Robinson after seven seasons with the team.

Rams May Want A King in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to shake up their coaching staff after a disappointing season. The defending Super Bowl champions finished 5-12, setting a new record for most losses following a Super Bowl victory. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that they have requested to interview Chicago Bears assistant offensive-line coach Austin King.

The Rams are looking to replace Kevin Carberry who was relieved of his duties earlier this month. Carberry spent two seasons with the team and had ties to Rams head coach Sean McVay from their time spent together on staff with the Washington Commanders. King just finished his first season as an offensive-line assistant. Prior to that, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders as a quality control and tight-ends coach.

King, a center, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, then went on to spend three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.