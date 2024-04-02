Chicago Bears Top 30 Visits Tracker: Rome Odunze Draws Interest

The Chicago Bears have begun filling up their calendar with top 30 visits in preparation for the 2024 NFL draft at the end of the month, including more than a few first-round prospects who could steal their attention on April 25.

The Bears — along with every NFL team — are allowed to host up to 30 players at their team facilities for official visits during the pre-draft process, which is where the term “top 30 visit” originates. The visits can include anything from on-field workouts and drills to formal meetings with the coaching staff and key members of the franchise. They also typically include a physical and other medical tests to rule out any red flags.

The Bears have just four total draft picks in 2024 with two selections in the first round (Nos. 1 and 9 overall), one in the third round (No. 75) and one in the fourth (No. 122). Even still, they are going to visit with 30 prospects to better figure out their plan of attack in the draft and potentially rule out prospects who do not fit their vision.

Here is a list of every reported top 30 visit for the Bears during the 2024 pre-draft process:

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Key measurements: Height (6-foot-1); Weight (214 pounds); Arms (32 inches); Hands (9 3/4 inches)

2023 stats: 266-of-388 passing (68.6%) for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions with another 142 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 12 games

Prospect summary: Many draft analysts consider Williams the top quarterback in the 2024 class, but more important is how much attention the Bears have shown him during the pre-draft process. They sent a huge contingent to watch him throw at USC’s pro day on March 20 after spending two days with him in Los Angeles beforehand. Both general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have also glowed about him, both as a player and as a person, in interviews since then. At this point, he seems to be a shoo-in as the Bears’ selection with the No. 1 overall pick, but he still must undergo medical testing for the team during his upcoming pro day.

Top 30 visit source: Poles

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Key measurements: Height (6-foot-3); Weight (212 pounds); Arms (32 1/4 inches); Hands (9 1/4 inches); 40-Yard Dash (4.45 seconds)

2023 stats: 92 passes for 1,640 yards (FBS lead) and 13 touchdowns in 15 games

Prospect summary: Odunze has bullied his competition in the college game and heads into the NFL with excellent size and a willingness to fight for contested balls despite having the speed and route-running finesse to win in other ways. He is also an elite athlete who has scored a ridiculous 9.91 relative athletic score, ranking him 29 out of 3090 wide receiver prospects going back to 1987. He would be a dreamboat selection for the Bears even after trading to acquire six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers. The temptation for the Bears to pair a hotshot rookie receiver with their new rookie quarterback — likely Williams — will be great, that is if Odunze is still available about the first eight picks of the draft.

Top 30 visit source: ESPN’s Brady Henderson

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Key measurements: Height (5-foot-11); Weight (26 pounds); Arms (31 1/8 inches); Hands (8 3/4 inches); 40-Yard Dash (4.21 seconds, a new NFL Combine record)

2023 stats: 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games

Prospect summary: Worthy is on the smaller side but is also speed incarnate, which he demonstrated at the NFL Combine when he broke the all-time 40-yard dash record. The separation he creates could be an asset in the slot for a team like the Bears, who have two highly productive veterans in DJ Moore and Allen to play on the boundary but limited depth otherwise. Worthy could earn consideration in the first round, but the Bears are unlikely to target him with either of their top-10 selections. He is more likely a target for them if they trade down further in the round (or if they pick up a second-round pick in the process of moving down on the opening night).

Top 30 visit source: Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Key measurements: Height (6-foot-3); Weight (243 pounds); Arms (32 3/4 inches); Hands (9 3/4 inches)

2023 stats: 56 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games

Prospect summary: Bowers is, hands down, the top tight end prospect in the class and might even be better than a good portion of the wide receivers after showing a proclivity for pass-catching in various alignments during his time with the Bulldogs. The Bears are looking good at tight end with Cole Kmet signed through 2027 and Gerald Everett joining the fold on a two-year deal, but Bowers’ ability to work out of the slot could — maybe — justify the Bears taking him with their No. 9 overall pick. Either way, it makes sense to bring him in and see him for themselves given the rave reviews.

Top 30 visit source: Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Key measurements: Height (6-foot-5); Weight (323 pounds), Arms (36 1/8 inches), Hands (9 5/8 inches); Wingspan (85 1/2 inches)

2023 stats: Allowed zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and five hurries on 128 pass-blocking snaps over four games, earning an 89.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus

Prospect summary: Amegadjie has a beastly physical profile after putting up some excellent measurables at the NFL Combine. While a quad injury cut his 2023 season short, he allowed just one sack and five quarterback hits over 24 career games for the Bulldogs, doing so while playing both left tackle (919 snaps) and left guard (669 snaps). The Bears have a pair of starting tackles in Braxton Jones and 2023 first-round pick Darnell Wright, but targetting a versatile tackle such as Amegadjie would fortify their room. He could be an option for them with their third-round pick (No. 75 overall).

Top 30 visit source: The Draft Network’s Justin Melo

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Key measurements: Height (6-foot-3); Weight (247 pounds); Arms (34 3/8 inches); Hands (9 7/8 inches), 40-Yard Dash (4.46 seconds)

2023 stats: 53 tackles (28 solo) with 14.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one pass deflection and two forced fumbles in 14 games

Prospect summary: Turner makes a strong case for being the first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He is fast, lengthy and fierce as a pass rusher and would make an excellent long-term pairing for veteran Montez Sweat on the other side of the line, even if there is room to improve as a run defender. Given the Bears’ enduring need for another pass rusher, Turner could be at the top of their list for the No. 9 overall pick — if he lasts long enough to reach them.

Top 30 visit source: NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

Key measurements: Height (6-foot); Weight (190 pounds); Arms (31 5/8 inches); Hands (8 3/8 inches), 40-Yard Dash (4.36 seconds)

2023 stats: 12 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown allowed on 26 targets while logging 22 tackles (four solo), one interception and three pass breakups in nine games

Prospect summary: Another long defender, Pritchett learned how to make the most of his length in pass coverage during his final season with the Tigers, allowing a career-low passer rating of 58.8. He is better in zone than man coverage but has the skills to be effective at both in the right NFL system. The Bears have clear starters at all five spots in their secondary with solid rotational pieces (Terell Smith, Josh Blackwell, Jonathan Owens), but Pritchett could be an intriguing addition to keep the position strong. He also could be a kick return option, having averaged 31.3 yards on 10 career returns.

Top 30 visit source: The Draft Network’s Justin Melo

Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Key measurements: Height (6-foot-1); Weight (185 pounds); Arms (31 1/2 inches); Hands (9 1/4 inches), 40-Yard Dash (4.44 seconds)

2023 stats: 13 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown allowed on 40 targets while logging 25 tackles, five interceptions and eight pass deflections in nine games

Prospect summary: Jones had a career season for the Eagles in 2023, reaching career-high marks in both interceptions (five) and passer rating allowed (48.3) and showing off his impressive ball skills in coverage. The downside to Jones is that he is already 26 yards old after playing six seasons in college, making his long-term value more questionable than some of the younger cornerbacks. Bears fans might not be eager to see them take a risk on another older prospect after essentially whiffing with 2022 third-round pick Velus Jones Jr., but this Jones is more than just a gadget player and could provide quality depth at cornerback for the Bears, more so than Prichett.

Top 30 visit source: The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler

Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane

Key measurements: Height (5-foot-9); Weight (188 pounds); Arms (30 7/8 inches); Hands (8 7/8 inches), 40-Yard Dash (4.42 seconds)

2023 stats: 26 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns, five rushes for 51 yards and nine punt returns for 110 yards (12.2 average) in 10 games

Prospect summary: Jackson is another speedster pass-catcher, but he is about two inches smaller than Worthy and does not have nearly the same caliber of production. His best season at Tulane came as a true sophomore in 2020 when he caught 31 passes for 425 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns, but he caught just eight more scores over the following three seasons and enters the pros with several big question marks. Still, the Bears need more receiving depth and could also view Jackson as a candidate to return punts for them. The Bears have pulled a few gems out of Tulane in the past, such as Matt Forte and Darnell Mooney; although, Jackson made less of an impact in college.

Top 30 visit source: The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler