Video of Justin Fields’ Latest Ridiculous Training Session Goes Viral

Justin Fields isn’t wasting any time. The new quarterback for the Chicago Bears was drafted by the team in the first round last Thursday, and in less than a week, he has gone viral for his intense workout sessions. In a video initially shared by sports performance specialist Corey Bridges on Instagram, the 22-year-old quarterback — sporting a Bears hat — performed an intense mix of sprints and weight training Bears fans couldn’t help but get hyped when seeing.

After initially projected to be a top five pick, Fields fell to No. 11 and the Bears pounced, sending four draft picks, including two first-rounders, to the New York Giants for the opportunity to move up and grab their next potential franchise quarterback. Now, just days after the draft, he’s already impressing Bears fans with his impressive work ethic.

Justin Fields already putting in that WORK 😈 @justnfields (via corey_bridgesc4/IG) pic.twitter.com/oaMIoMmUUr — Overtime (@overtime) May 4, 2021

Bears fans, of course, were absolutely here for it:

Corey Bridges on Fields: ‘If Something to Prove Was a Person’

Bridges, a former wide receiver, has been working with Fields in recent months, and he had some pretty high praise for the young signal-caller:

“If something to prove was a person!!!” Bridges captioned along with photos of Fields training before the draft. “You’d think a potential top 5 pick in the draft would be on a g5 jet, flying across the US, doing interviews with cameras in his face asking him some asinine questions. Nope not this guy!!! He came in just simply to get better. This kid is sharp, very intelligent and is about his business.”

Fields is Emulating His Game After One of the All-Time Greats

In his introductory press conference with the Bears, Fields revealed which NFL quarterback he has been paying closest attention to lately.

“I would say these past couple years I’ve kind of turned more to a Russell Wilson-type quarterback,” Fields said. “I’ve watched a lot of film on him. I’ve watched a lot of highlights on him, so I think the things that we can do on the field … I think we have a lot of similarities between extending plays with our legs and also having the arm talent.”

What aspects of Wilson’s game does he admire most? “His deep ball is one, just off the top of my head,” Fields replied. “The way he puts it up, a lot of arc on it. His accuracy, of course, and just how he carries himself as a leader, as a teammate. I like his game because he’s an accurate quarterback. He also uses his legs. So just stuff like that. I think those are some similarities that we have.”

Bears Nation is certainly hoping Fields can emulate the success Wilson has had in Seattle, and if he turns out to be anywhere near as good, Chicago will have gotten the steal of the century.

