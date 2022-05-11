Bears Waive Fan Favorite After Failed Physical, Claim Hulking TE Off Waivers

After re-signing with the Chicago Bears in April, Jesper Horsted has been waived with a failed physical designation, the team announced on May 11.

The 25-year-old Horsted became a fan favorite in Chicago over recent seasons despite playing minimally. Since signing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he has played in just 13 games, catching 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

He hauled in just two passes last year, both for TDs, and he seemed to be developing a solid on-field chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields. Horsted was on the receiving end of Fields’ first-ever TD pass in the NFL, but it doesn’t look as though that connection will develop much further.

Justin Fields finds Jesper Horsted in the end zone



In a corresponding roster move, Chicago claimed former New York Giants TE Rysen John off waivers, the team also announced.

Horsted Made the Most Out of Limited Opportunities

Horsted initially made Chicago’s practice squad in 2019 before getting elevated to the active roster later in the season. He wound up playing in six games as a rookie, starting one and finishing the year with eight catches for 87 yards and a score.

After spending the entire 2020 season on Chicago’s practice squad, he made the team’s final 53-man roster in 2021 after a standout preseason that included a three-score performance in the third game against the Tennessee Titans:

Part of Horsted’s appeal was his ability to make the most out of his infrequent opportunities. Despite playing in just 10 games in three years, Horsted leaves Chicago with more TD receptions than Bears’ second-round starter Cole Kmet, who has two in 33 games and 26 starts.



Rysen John: Background & Stats

John attended college at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, British Columbia, a Division II school, where he played wide receiver. The Canada native led the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in catches per game (5.3), receiving yards per game (86.1), receptions (55) and total yards receiving (861) as a senior in 2019, while also hauling in 10 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old TE signed with the Giants in 2020 as an UDFA and was also drafted by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in the 3rd round with the 21st pick that year. He was waived with an injury settlement due to a hamstring issue in 2020 before landing on the practice squad for the remainder of the season. He landed on IR again the following year and has yet to play in a regular season NFL game.

He did play in two preseason games in 2021, catching six passes on six targets for 72 yards (12 yards per catch).

4 verts gives Rysen John a 25 yard catch!

John is fast — he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds — and he is much taller than the 6-foot-4, 241-pound Horsted. John stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 237 pounds, and while DII players never face an easy path in the NFL, he’ll get an opportunity in a tight ends room with only one returning starter in Kmet.

He joins Kmet, James O’Shaughnessy, Ryan Griffin, along with undrafted free agents Chase Allen and Jake Tonges.

