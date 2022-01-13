Bears Warned to Avoid 5x Pro Bowler During Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers are likely going to place the franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams this coming season, but if that doesn’t happen, the talented wideout will have plenty of suitors if and when he hits free agency.

The Chicago Bears have been warned against being one of them.

With Allen Robinson set to be a free agent, as well, Chicago will be in the market for weapons to assist second-year quarterback Justin Fields — but Alex Kay of Bleacher Report thinks Chicago should avoid Adams specifically. Let’s get into why.

Bears Need to Prioritize Offensive Line Above All Else

“The Chicago Bears have more question marks up-and-down their roster than most teams going into the offseason,” Kay wrote on January 12. “They also need to find a new head coach and GM after cleaning house Monday. It would be best for the organization to stay away from dishing out any big-money deals to the top-end wideouts given how far it is from contending.”

Instead of focusing on landing Adams, the Bears should prioritize fixing their offensive line, Kay reasons: “Even if the Bears managed to somehow win what will be a fierce competition to acquire a game-changing receiver like Davante Adams, the signing in itself won’t get them back to contending status. Instead of splurging on a wideout, they should focus on the offensive line to help Fields next season. … Protection should be the No. 1 priority in the Windy City this spring.”

It’s difficult to disagree there. The Bears led the NFL in sacks allowed during the regular season with 58, and if they want Fields to develop properly, they’ll need to keep him upright.

Adams Will Be Commanding More Than Chicago Should Spend Right Now

For his part, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has made it known he wants to cash in, and he has earned it. Adams finished with a career-high 123 catches and 1,553 yards receiving this season, also scoring 11 TDs. He also led the NFL in TD catches and yards per game in 2020.

“I have earned the right to be paid the highest in the league,” Adams said on January 5, per Jason Wilde of The Wisconsin State Journal. The 29-year-old wideout also made it known in so many words how he would feel about getting slapped with the franchise tag.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now. So, we’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

Over the Cap currently has Chicago projected to have just under $40 million in cap space in 2022, and more will be freed up when the team parts ways with a few vets carrying hefty contracts. Who that’ll be is anyone’s guess with a new regime coming in.

Regardless of what the Packers decide to do, PFF has Adams projected to sign a four-year, $93 million deal ($23.25 million per year, $52 million total guaranteed) and that’s simply not something the Bears should do if they want a shot at signing any top free agent o-linemen.

