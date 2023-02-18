Bears Named Ideal Destination For Pass-Rushing Prodigy

The Chicago Bears have the draft position and salary cap space to remake the franchise in any image they desire, but it’s tough to top a classic.

Over their more than 100-year history, the Bears have been synonymous with a smash mouth style on both sides of the ball. Though, it was the Monsters of the Midway defense back in the mid-1980s that has come to define the city, the franchise and its fans, who have waited nearly four decades for another taste of Super Bowl glory.

In the name of that glory as a goal, among the top priorities for Chicago this offseason is revamping a pass rush that was depleted by the trades of both Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Linebacking phenom Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama, rated as one of the best edge defenders in years, will available in the 2023 NFL Draft. Luckily for the Bears, they own the No. 1 overall pick and offer the perfect landing spot for a player of Anderson’s caliber and general skill set.

Will Anderson Jr. Produced Historic Collegiate Career at Alabama

Anderson doesn’t just look the part of a fearsome linebacker at 6-feet, 4-inches tall and 245 pounds — even if that is a bit on the small end for the role he’s likely to play in the NFL. He also plays the part of pass rusher to perfection on the field, which he displayed over the entirety of his collegiate career.

The linebacker amassed a total of 204 tackles, including 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown in his 41 games with the Crimson Tide, per Football Reference.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Saturday, February 18, laid out the case for the Bears drafting Anderson with their top pick in 2023.

If Anderson could have declared for the draft as a true sophomore, he would have been a top-five pick [last year]. He had 101 tackles with 31 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks [as a sophomore]. His numbers weren’t quite as video game-esque in his junior campaign, but his 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss showed he’s as legit as they come. Anderson is on the smaller side for an elite edge prospect … but some of his best reps came against the run. He plays much stronger than his size would indicate. While he’s best served as a stand-up outside linebacker, he shouldn’t be discounted from lining up as a defensive end at times. Much like [Jalen] Carter, Anderson is someone to build around rather than ask to conform to a preexisting role.

Bears Can Trade Down From No. 1 and Still Land Will Anderson Jr.

Perhaps the best part about Anderson as a draft prospect for the Bears is the value at which they can acquire him.

Chicago owns the top overall pick, though is expected to trade out of that spot as long as they don’t decide to deal quarterback Justin Fields and draft a player like Bryce Young to replace him. Both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, who pick at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, are expected to reach out to Chicago with trade offers for the No. 1 pick, as both are looking for franchise quarterbacks.

Anderson is sure to be available at the second spot and could still be around in fourth position as well, which would allow the Bears to pick up significant draft capital for moving down only a couple of slots and still draft their guy.