Top Insider Sheds Doubt on Future of Young Bears WR

The Chicago Bears selected wide receiver Dazz Newsome in the sixth-round (221st overall) of the 2021 NFL draft, but if he doesn’t impress at training camp this year, his days in the Windy City are likely numbered.

Newsome was a selection made by former general manager Ryan Pace and ex-head coach Matt Nagy, and he got a late start during his rookie campaign after suffering a broken collarbone during a June 2021 practice, so it’s not a surprise one top Bears insider is saying the young wideout will face an uphill battle when it comes to making the team.

The Bears have a bevy of young wideouts jockeying for spot on the 53-man roster, but based on a June 28 article from Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Newsome’s chance is a slim one.

Newsome Had Forgettable Rookie Campaign

Newsome caught 188 passes in his four years at North Carolina for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns in 44 games before getting taken by the Bears in Round 6.

He spent the bulk of the season on Chicago’s practice squad but was eventually elevated to the active roster, playing in three games and starting one. He returned six punts for 75 yards (12.5 yards per return), while also catching two passes on five targets for 23 yards, per Pro Football Reference.

When a fan asked Jahns in his Bears mailbag what he has heard about Newsome so far this offseason, Jahns says not much — and that’s the problem.

“There are usually reasons you don’t hear a player’s name,” Jahns wrote. “At receiver, it’s because we’re not noticing Newsome too much. I can remember only one catch from Newsome during the open practices during the offseason program. Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. did more. That’s expected, though. They’re going to be the Bears’ top three receivers as training camp begins.”

Newsome Faces Stiff Competition From Several WRs Looking to Prove Themselves

Newsome’s primary competition will come from free agent additions Equanimeous St. Brown and Chris Finke, along with returning return specialist Nsimba Webster. Jahns says they’re all likely ahead of Newsome heading into training camp.

“Equanimeous St. Brown, Nsimba Webster and Chris Finke seemingly produced more than Newsome,” Jahns added. “They were more noticeable playing with quarterback Justin Fields. Of course, those were just the open days of practice. Newsome could have been better when the doors were closed to the media.”

There’s also Isaiah Coulter, who Chicago added last season, along with free agent additions David Moore, Dante Pettis, Kevin Shaa and Tajae Sharp, in addition to a slew of undrafted free agents. Newsome has experience as a returner; if he can find a way to eke out a role for himself on special teams, that may be his best shot.

“At this point, I’d say that there’s one, maybe two receiver spots open on the 53-man roster,” Jahns noted. “The depth chart starts with Mooney, Pringle, Jones and St. Brown. The Bears will add receivers to their practice squad. But Newsome appears to be on the bubble.”

The bubble isn’t where roster hopefuls want to be, and if he stays there, Newsome could be looking for a new team in the fall.

