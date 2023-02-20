Bears Linked to Elite $26 Million Edge Rusher in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears have several areas of need and a lacking edge rush is arguably chief among them.

General manager Ryan Poles can use the draft to tackle the team’s lack of quarterback pressure but even if he does, the Bears will probably sign at least one free agent pass rusher this offseason. There are a handful of quality options who will hit the market less than a month from now, including Yannick Ngakoue of the Indianapolis Colts.

Brendan Sugrue of USA Today’s Bears Wire laid out the case for Ngakoue on Sunday, February 19.

With nearly $100 million in cap space, the Bears can land any of the top edge rushers hitting the market. The players that jump out immediately are Yannick Ngakoue and Marcus Davenport. Ngakoue continues to produce no matter where he plays. He’s had at least eight sacks in each season as a professional dating back to 2016 and is still just 27 years old. He had 29 tackles (eight for loss) with 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season for the Indianapolis Colts. Ngakoue signed a two-year deal worth $26 million ($21 million guaranteed) in 2021 and could command a similar deal.

Bears Could Pursue Multiple Free Agent Edge Rushers This Offseason

As Sugrue noted, Chicago has also been tied to Davenport, a former first-round pick coming off of the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with the New Orleans Saints. There is a legitimate chance that the Bears could pursue multiple edge rushers in free agency, with Ngakoue and Davenport topping the list of prospects.

Spotrac projects Ngakoue’s market value at nearly $15 million annually over four years and Davenport’s market value at approximately $23 million per season over a four-year contract. Combined, that would only soak up around 40% of the team’s salary cap space in 2023, leaving plenty left over to address the offensive line as well as the wide receiver position.

Spotrac’s projection for Davenport reads a bit high after he produced a down season in 2022. With his Pro-Bowl history, Ngakoue looks, at least on paper, like he would be money better spent for the Bears. The primary difference is Ngakoue is entering his eighth NFL season while Davenport will be playing his sixth.

If Davenport’s number is too high for Poles to justify, he could look at another option in Arden Key of the Jacksonville Jaguars.