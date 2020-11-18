76ers Reportedly In Hot Pursuit of Bulls Star

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most intriguing teams in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they might be set to make things even more interesting on Wednesday.

Bulls Reportedly Shutting Down Offers for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is reportedly a popular name in trade talks as we move closer to Wednesday night’s draft, per Yahoo! Sports’ Vincent Goodwill.

Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine have been hot names around the league, according to league sources. Philadelphia has been one among many, but the Wizards and Bulls have rebuffed overtures. — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 18, 2020

The Bulls appear to really like LaVine as he and Coby White shined during the voluntary workouts aka the team bubble last month. Perhaps LaVine has convinced Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley that he is and will be a part of the team’s future.

Is LaVine an Untouchable?

It’s been said countless times by several members of the media, no person on the Bulls’ roster is untouchable. As good as LaVine was during this past season, it’s difficult to fathom any player on such an unsuccessful roster being out of the reach of an interested team.

LaVine and the Bulls may have underachieved because of the horrendous leadership they were subjected to with Jim Boylen, and the duo of John Paxson and Gar Forman in the front office, but without results that prove otherwise, you have to attribute some of the team’s failures to LaVine, the same as we would with any other star player.

It could simply be that the Philadelphia 76ers or any other team that has shown interest has yet to put together the right kind of package.

What Would it Take to Get the Bulls to Trade LaVine?

Prying LaVine away from the Bulls will be tough, but if there is any interest on Chicago’s side in the concept, a package would almost certainly need to include another first-round pick, a young player with some upside, and perhaps most importantly, the offer cannot require the Bulls to part ways with the No. 4 pick.

Under no circumstances can the Bulls move LaVine and the pick. We’ll see what happens on Wednesday night at the draft and even into the season, which begins on December 22.

Noteworthy Dates on the NBA’s Calendar for the 2020-21 Season

Training camp start date: Dec. 1, 2020

NBA season start date: Dec. 22, 2020

All-Star break (All-Star Game unlikely to be played): March 5-10, 2021

The regular season ends: May 16, 2021

Play-in tournament: May 17-21, 2021

The first round of playoffs: May 22, 2021

Conference semifinals: June 7, 2021

Conference finals: June 22, 2021

NBA Finals: July 8-22, 2021

